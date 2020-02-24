🔥The Black Keys returning to St. Louis with a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre🔥
The Black Keys returning to St. Louis with a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
The Black Keys return to St. Louis with a show July 21 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Gary Clark Jr. and the Marcus King Band are also on the bill.The show is a stop on the band’s “Let’s Rock” summer tour; the tour played Enterprise Center in September.Tickets are $30.50-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get tickets at the box office and at livenation.com.The summer tour begins July 7 in Seattle.The band’s latest album is “Let’s Rock.”
