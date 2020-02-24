The Black Keys returning to St. Louis with a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys return to St. Louis with a show July 21 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Gary Clark Jr. and the Marcus King Band are also on the bill.The show is a stop on the band’s “Let’s Rock” summer tour; the tour played Enterprise Center in September.Tickets are $30.50-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get tickets at the box office and at livenation.com.The summer tour begins July 7 in Seattle.The band’s latest album is “Let’s Rock.”

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Alison Krebel and Caleb Lung, both of Belleville, before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Amanda and Beau Westin of Jacksonville, Ill., before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Adam (left) and Aly English, of Bridgeton, before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Allison and Jason Andreasen of St. Robert before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Jeff (left) and Jera Pieper, of Ewing, Ill., before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Modest Mouse performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Ashley Dorton (left) and David Rowe, both of St. Charles, before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Austin Krueger (left) and Paige Krupinski, both of St. Louis, before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

The Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Cody (left) and Brittney Brady, both of Tuckerman, Ark., before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Scott and Martina Randolph of Sesser, Ill., before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Katy Kroski (left) and Abi DeLong, both of Irving, Ill., before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

From left: Jamie Huether of Columbia, Ill., Cheryl Czopek of St. Louis and John Monroe of Du Quoin, Ill., before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys (right) performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Russell Higbee of Modest Mouse performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Eric (left) and Emily Vallarta, of Collinsville, before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Roger Flemming and Faith Stacy, both of Carbondale, before the Black Keys perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Johnny Radelat performs with Gary Clark Jr. at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Ryan Hughes (left) and Katie Heath, both of Eldorado, Ill., before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Abby Martens (left) and Danielle Panek, both of Belleville, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Kathy (left) and Kevin Acre, of St. Louis, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

King Zapata performs with Gary Clark Jr. at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

From the left, Carey Stuesse, of Ballwin, and Sydney Kastens, of Wentzville, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Sharon (left) and Marvin Booker, of St. Louis, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Johnny Radelat performs with Gary Clark Jr. at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Jon Deas performs with Gary Clark Jr. at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Beth (left) and Brian Williams, of Arnold, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

King Zapata performs with Gary Clark Jr. at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

From the left, Charles Saso, of St. Peters, and Kim Meyer, of St. Charles, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Jeffrey Sherrill (left) and Angel Stoner, both of Jonesboro, Ill., before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Brett (left) and Norene Bennett, of Webster Groves, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Roderick (left) and Tiffany White, of St. Louis, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Mike (left) and Jennifer Lemons, of Manchester, Mo., before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Carolyn (left) and Michael Hesterberg, of Clayton, before Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

“Let’s rock” seems like an easy enough request from the Black Keys, even in a fickle music climate where one never knows whether rock is in, o…

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff