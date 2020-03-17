🔥The biggest engagement ring trends for 2020, according to Pinterest🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Engagement season is just around the corner, with 40 per cent of proposals happening between Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

And, Pinterest is looking ahead with its list of the engagement ring styles set to be popular in 2020.

“Each year, searches for engagement ideas increase on Pinterest an average of 40 per cent from June to January and that includes finding a ring that feels personalised,” a spokesperson for Pinterest tells the Standard.

“Bolder styles and a range of colours are vowing to remain the engagement ring inspiration of choice this year on Pinterest.”

To break down these trending styles, we asked London jewellery designer Michelle Oh to give her take on each as well as a couple of styles she predicts will be big in 2020.

1. Seamless halo engagement ring (+565 per cent in Pinterest searches)

(Michelle Oh)

Michelle says: “While ‘halo’ style engagement rings have been around a long time, it is only recently with new setting and construction techniques that we are able to create halo rings with a ‘seamless’ effect where there are minimal gaps between all the stones shown. These styles are popular because it often allows for a smaller centre diamond to be enhanced by smaller diamonds around it for maximum sparkle, so you end up with a ring that looks bigger and shines brighter at a lower price point than if you were to have just one large diamond on its own. If you like your engagement rings big and sparkly, but have a smaller budget to wrestle with, this could be the solution for you.”

2. Marquise engagement ring (+258 per cent)

(Michelle Oh)

Michelle says: “Marquise as a shape is quite popular right now because of how unusual they are in comparison to the more classic shapes used in traditional rings. The pointy ends of the shape give a modern edge to any ring it is used in. Depending on how it’s set, and the design around this stone, it has the ability to feel both modern and timeless at the same time. I love using this shape in combination with smaller round white diamonds on the sides to create a tapering silhouette.”

3. Turquoise engagement ring (+208 per cent)

(Michelle Oh)

Michelle says: “Turquoise or teal as a colourway has been huge in engagement rings this year, especially when combined or accented with smaller white diamonds. Whether you go for an unusual design or a more traditional silhouette, the presence of colour in any ring instantly gives it a unique personality that sets it apart from the classic white diamond solitaire. If you are looking for a turquoise or teal stone for your engagement ring we recommend using sapphires or tourmalines, as they are strong enough to withstand daily wear.”

4. Elongated cushion engagement ring (+143 per cent)

(Michelle Oh)

Michelle says: “When you want your main stone to look slightly rectangular, but without the harsh edges, go for an elongated cushion cut. Whether you set it East-West, or upright (ie. North-South), this shape has a romantic charm to it that is just as effective in vintage inspired settings or modern minimal designs. If using it upright, it has the added benefit of creating an elongated feel on the hand which is flattering on everyone. Add a sprinkling of tiny diamonds to the sides or on the band if you want extra sparkle.”

5. Sunburst engagement ring (+106 per cent)

(Michelle Oh)

Michelle says: “There are so many reasons to love this style of design, and it’s easy to see why: you get a little bit of asymmetry without going too far; a semi-halo that adds extra sparkle without going overboard or looking dated; the stones on this type of ring are often aligned more to one side, leaving a straight edge on the bottom which allows for a lot more creative freedom when choosing a wedding ring to go with the design. It’s the perfect style for someone who wants to stand out from the crowd.”

6. Lavender sapphire engagement ring (+83 per cent)

(Michelle Oh)

Michelle says: “When people think of a sapphire they often only conjure up an image of ‘that’ royal blue sapphire (you know, the one Kate Middleton has ). It’s a common misconception that sapphires only exist in that colour, because they actually exist in a huge range of colours. Historically, the more saturated the colour the more desirable the stone would be, but these days we are seeing a major pivot of interest towards gentler pastel, washed out hues like the lilac-greyish tones in a Lavender sapphire. Lavender sapphires are also extremely versatile in that the colour goes beautifully no matter what metal you decide to set it in.”

Michelle’s picks for trending engagement ring styles in 2020

Side stone rings

“Rings with side stones have been in strong demand for recent years and I predict that this will only continue in 2020. We are still coming out of the 3-stone trend that came on strong after the world fell in love with Meghan Markle’s ring, and I am constantly getting requests for 3-stone and 5-stone rings. Whether the side stones are used in a symmetrical, traditional way, or clustered to make fun asymmetric silhouettes, I think they’re here to stay.”

Unique colours

“I think that the single-stone, round white diamond solitaire has been the ‘classic’ style for so long that it has become a little expected and almost ordinary now in a time when everyone wants to be different and special. When couples get engaged now they want to find a ring that reflects them uniquely as a couple, and they are less concerned about getting a diamond just for the sake of having one. I’m seeing a huge demand for coloured stones like sapphires or tourmalines, as well as coloured diamonds, and I expect this will continue in 2020 as more and more people decide that they don’t want their engagement rings to look exactly like the next person’s.”

To shop Michelle Oh’s collection, visit her site michelle-oh.com and follow her on Instagram @michelleohjewellery.