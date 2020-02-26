🔥‘The big one’: Winter storm could break snowfall record for a single day in Toronto🔥

After a mild winter with sporadic snowfall and days that felt almost spring-like, a winter storm on Wednesday in Greater Toronto could potentially be record-breaking — and create a messy Thursday morning commute.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm alert for the city of Toronto and surrounding area, calling for up to 15 to 25 centimetres to fall during the day and into the early hours of the following morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the alert read. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Dave Phillips, Environment Canada’s senior climatologist, said that while the storm isn’t inherently significant, it could possibly break a single-day snowfall record for the city of Toronto, if more than 11 cm touches the ground by the end of day.

“This would be the big one of the winter in terms of snow,” he said, noting that the snow has been coming down since about 4 a.m. “It’s going to be an all day event.”

With the snow continuing into the following morning, the Thursday morning commute may be messier than the Wednesday afternoon rush hour due to heavy snow coming in overnight. Phillips added that strong winds from the northwest coming off the lake can create blowing snow and snow squalls, occurring right after the initial snowfall.

In an average year, Toronto sees around 26 cm of snow during the last week of February and mid-April, which makes up about 25 per cent of the city’s annual snowfall. Since November, Toronto has seen about 117 cm of snow.

However, Phillips said despite the warm front coming in next week and bringing in “maple syrup weather,” winter isn’t over yet.

“This may be winter’s last hurrah, but it doesn’t mean we’ve finished counting all the snowflakes,” he said. “Winter is always reluctant to leave us and spring is always slow to come.”