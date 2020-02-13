🔥The best workwear to prep you for the year ahead🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Should you be wearing shorts in the office?

The answer from the catwalks is a firm yes. Look for long Bermuda styles à la Givenchy and smarten up with a blazer.

As for the perennial question… sandals: how to get them right for work? This season the chunky leather slide rules. Smart, not beachy, and great with tailored trews.

Click through the gallery above to see the best in office garbs.

