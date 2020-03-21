🔥The best wedding guest dresses for summer 2020, tried and tested🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

With Covid-19 dominating the headlines, your thoughts might, understandably, not be preoccupied with what you’re going to wear to your friends’ wedding(s) this summer.

But the truth is, assuming everyone’s nuptials are going ahead, that wedding season is really creeping up on us, and there’s no time like the present to start outfit planning, in order to avoid any last minute panic purchases.

And what better distraction from the working from home-induced spring clean frankly than a spot of online shopping?

Rather than present you, though, with a lust-worthy yet not entirely practical list of beautiful designer dresses that cost more than half your monthly rent, we thought we’d do some digging and select some of our favourite wedding guest dresses on the high street right now for under £100, £200 and £300.

Avoiding anything mini and anything white, we trawled high and low for the dresses that offered the most bang tidy for their buck, and, honestly, we were pleasantly surprised with the results. It turns out the high street has got plenty of damn chic options on offer, whether you have £39 or £300 to spend.

Under £100

(Matt Writtle)

Naomi wears H&M dress (£39.99, shop it here), Topshop bag (£29, shop it here), &Other Stories shoes (£75, shop them here)

According to fashion search platform Lyst’s latest wedding report, searches for floral dresses are up 46 per cent year-on-year, and as floral dresses go, this puff-sleeved number from H&M is about as big and defiant as you can get.

The puffed-sleeves channelled the whimsical style of cult brand Rejina Pyo for a fraction of the price and while the shape of the dress is not something I would usually lean towards, it felt wedding guest-appropriate so I rolled with it.

I found the dress lacked structure at the waist (we pinned it at the back a little for these photos), so it would probably need some tailoring. With its expensive-looking Liberty-esque florals and heavy cotton, however, this flowery frock is an unequivocal bargain at under £40. With a nip and tuck here and there, this is one seriously purse-friendly, sartorially-savvy dress.

(Matt Writtle)

Chloe wears ASOS dress (£45, shop it here), Zara heels (£29.99, shop them here)

There’s very little not to love about this dress. Not only is it the most amazing flattering red colour that really makes you glow when you put it on, but its super forgiving cut (the cap sleeved plus gentle thigh split is flattering on most) makes it a real winner.

It’s made from a nice light velvet which means it’s perfect for those awkward actually-still-a-bit-cold-even-though-it’s-summer UK weddings, and would also work fantastically well for winter weddings. I’d also give it life post-ceremony worn with sheer black tights and boots for Christmas parties. At an incredible £45, that makes its cost-per-wear off the Richter.

Under £200

(Matt Writtle)

Naomi wears Ghost dress (£200, shop it here), ASOS bag (£15, shop it here)

This is more like it. As a chronic sufferer of swollen ankles (particularly in the summer months, which play host to almost all of the weddings I’ll be attending), a maxi dress always seems like the chicest way to disguise them.

I felt every inch the nineties siren in this Ghost number, which oozed mint ice-cream vibes, with its fresh pastel colouring and pink floral detail. Pair with coordinating bubblegum pink Paris Hilton-esque baguette bag to take it from cutesy to cool.

(Matt Writtle)

Chloe wears Kitri dress (£145, shop it here), Zara bag (£29.99, shop it here), Zara shoes (£25.99, shop them here), ByAlona Tiffany necklace (£190, shop it here)

A navy lace midi dress has the potential to be sinfully dull, but the asymmetric ruffle neck and ruffled hem of this Kitri number gives it a subtle flamenco vibe that makes you want to shimmy around the moment you put it on. It’s lined and evidently built to last, and a bit more classic in design than some of the other dresses on this list, making it a real wardrobe workhorse.

Pair with chunky gold bling and golden accessories (or hues of bright red or lime green) and a bold red lip for a look that feels very hot weather wedding appropriate.

Under £300

(Matt Writtle)

Naomi wears Reformation dress (£300, shop it here), Topshop bag (£32, shop it here), Topshop shoes (£69, shop them here)

This cheeky rouge number from LA cool-girl brand Reformation quite literally transformed me into the red-dress-dancing emoji. Hence the pose.

The dress isn’t something I would usually opt for, but according to my editor Chloe, I looked “fantastic.” So I guess I’ll take that and run with it.

Paired with black accessories and fairly minimal make-up, it made me feel ready to attack the dance floor, so it certainly did its job.

(Matt Writtle)

Chloe wears Rat & Boa dress (£265, shop it here),Topshop shoes (£69, shop them here)

Finding bold, dramatic dresses for under £300 can be tricky, but London-based brand Rat & Boa have several great options at the price, with many even coming in under the £200 mark. I chose the Santiago dress as its cowl neck, low back and frilled hem means it does all the right things in all the right places, while the ditsy black floral gives it a fresh, nineties feel.

It’s super generous in length – I am 5’9” and in fairly high heels it was still picking up dust. If you’re on the shorter side, you’ll need some killer platforms.