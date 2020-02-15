🔥The best street style from London Fashion Week AW20🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London Fashion Week kicked off yesterday with runway shows from newcomer Yuhan Wan and cool-girl favourite Shrimps, and a surprise catwalk appearance from Girls creator Lena Dunham.

Today we look forward to seeing the frills and spills on offer at Molly Goddard and Halpern’s show, and the theatre at Richard Quinn, however we expect that, as is so often the case, some of the best wardrobe inspiration will come from those watching the shows as opposed to those walking in them.

Yesterday’s crisp sunny day saw showgoers embrace oversized trench coats, pastel colours and stompy boots, however we look forward to seeing how the style set dress for stormier climes today, with Storm Dennis set to bring 50mph winds this afternoon.

We caught up with some of the city’s most outlandishly dressed yesterday to hear a little more about the inspiration for their looks – watch the video here.

