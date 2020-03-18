🔥The best stand-up comedians to check out online during the coronavirus outbreak🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Despite what some comedians might claim, laughter is not actually the best medicine.

But in the current crisis it can certainly help. Particularly if you are self-isolated and in need of cheering up. Hardworking stand-ups suddenly with time on their freshly washed hands are currently talking of live-streaming gigs, but in the meantime there is plenty of comedy to choose from on the internet.

Below are nine turns to enjoy online.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Powerhouse performer Kiri Pritchard-McLean has this week become the latest recipient of the annual Caroline Aherne Bursary, a £5,000 BBC grant given to talented writers to help them develop their work. Pritchard-McLean’s humour can be dark and twisted as well as honest and full-on about modern relationships. Check out her podcast on murderers, All Killa No Filla with Rachel Fairburn, or, if you are feeling particularly broadminded, watch her candid sexual confessions on Comedy Central, available on YouTube. “I swear a lot onstage. I swear a lot offstage, this is me being consistent.”

Lazy Susan

Along with the rest of Britain’s theatres, the Soho Theatre has sadly gone dark, but for a while now they’ve been quietly building up a comedy-on-demand catalogue. Recent releases through sohotheatreondemand.com include Jen Brister, Shappi Khorsandi, groundbreaking Indian comic Aditi Mittal and the acclaimed live show Forgive Me, Mother! from surreal sketch duo Lazy Susan (Freya Parker and Celeste Dring — Princess Eugenie in C4’s The Windsors). Sharp, subversive and unafraid to tackle contemporary gender politics: “Can’t two women do a sketch show without a man sticking his oar in and trying to murder them?”

Laura Lexx

At the weekend Brighton-based Laura Lexx posted some mischievous tweets imagining she was in a sexy relationship with straight-talking Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. After big Twitter hitters including Marian Keyes and US TV host Seth Myers retweeted it, it went viral, racking up over 50,000 likes. Lexx is also a formidable compere. Put “Lexx annihilates heckler” into Google to see her in action wiping out a sexist audience member: “Can we get some crayons to that side of the room?” If you like what you see, her breakthrough show about attempting to start a family, Trying, is on nextupcomedy.com

Sophie Duker

Sophie Duker was one of the breakout stars at the Edinburgh Fringe last summer with her “full-fat woke” full-length debut Venus. The host of the Wacky Racists comedy night is set to perform her solo show at the Purcell Room on April 18, but while a major question mark now hangs over that date you can still get your fix online. Look for Duker on Mock The Week for one-liners or, to watch her discuss twerking, jerk chicken and being a black, queer woman in post-Brexit Britain, key in “Duker and Privilege” on YouTube.

Loyiso Gola

Double Emmy-nominated South African Loyiso Gola has become a global success in recent years, building up a following in Europe and America. He doesn’t shy away from politics — no surprises there — but he has a way of delivering the most hard-hitting material with the kind of charm that can win over the most resistant curmudgeon. Watch his Live at the Apollo appearance on YouTube: “I love it here you guys, it’s nice, when are you having another referendum?” You’ve got to have a truly winning personality to get away with that Jedi Master level of sarcasm.

Steve Martin & Martin Short

One of the most eagerly anticipated tours this year finished abruptly last week with two Royal Albert Hall nights postponed. But for frustrated fans, a version of the show is on netflix.com. Steve Martin quit stand-up in 1981 so this is a very welcome return as he and his Three Amigos co-star fool around as if they are just larking about for their own delight. Martin apologises for ticket prices being high, but he has to pay for “someone to walk my fitbit around”. There’s also a great anecdote about being shown Elvis Presley’s gun collection amid the double act silliness.

Daniel Sloss

Scottish comic Sloss has just announced that he is writing a book exploring relationships to be published in the UK in November. While you wait you can catch the acclaimed show that inspired it on netflix.com. In Jigsaw, Sloss talks about how we are so bad at being alone that we sometimes end up with the wrong partner. As a result of seeing his show there were over 90,000 break-ups reported on his Instagram account. Compelling viewing, but maybe only watch if you are feeling 100 per cent secure about your partner in these fragile times.

Suzi Ruffell

Some comedians just have funny bones. Suzi Ruffell is one of those comedians. Every move, every gesture, every look at the audience leads to a laugh. The Portsmouth-born dynamo is rapidly becoming a TV regular but when the comedy circuit is restored to full health you really should see her live. In the meantime there is plenty of Ruffell to go round on YouTube. Her 2019 Live at the Apollo set is an excellent place to start: “I remember coming out to my Uncle Marty. I said, ‘Uncle Marty, I’m gay.’ He said, ‘What, like full time?’”

Dane Baptiste

In 2014 this cool south Londoner was the first black British act to bag an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination for a solo show. Since then he has gone from strength to strength. His BBC Three sitcom Sunny D is being developed for US TV, which is no surprise because there is a definite American flavour to Baptiste’s thoughtful but joke-heavy style. Imagine if Eddie Murphy grew up in Lewisham. Baptiste is more restrained on TV, but see him in full flow doing a club set on YouTube by googling “Comedy Unleashed Dane Baptiste”.