🔥The best spa hotels in and around Liverpool, including underground pools and indulgent treatments🔥

The port city of Liverpool on the River Mersey – reborn after being named a European Capital of Culture in 2008 – combines a strong cultural life with its Unesco-listed waterfront. It has a reputation for its hedonistic nightlife, but Liverpool isn’t all Prosecco-popping and bawdy behaviour. Some spa hotels do a roaring trade in hen parties, yet others have broader appeal. Here’s our guide to the best spa hotels in Liverpool.
Liverpool’s maritime heritage comes alive at this Titanic-themed hotel. There’s real affection for the former White Star Line headquarters, and the multi-million conversion retains many Grade II-listed features. Morgan’s Spa, located in the basement, is popular for spa days and offers body treatments and facials by Elemis. For a special treat, catch one of the monthly Swing Afternoon Teas in the former VIP boarding area, with its starched-white tablecloths and collection of White Star Line memorabilia.
This stately Victorian building – originally built as the Liverpool Conservative Club and now a hotel – combines contemporary touches with the genteel feel of a bygone era. The spa is an urban oasis with a range of treatments using Elemis products. There’s also a pool and fitness centre with day-packages available. The Koukash Bar & Restaurant, with its racing-memorabilia theme, is the spot for all-day dining, including steaks, sharing plates and a tasty breakfast buffet. There’s live music on weekends to accompany the modern British menu.
A former warehouse turned into a momentous hotel, the Titanic in Stanley Dock is a striking, supremely spacious alternative to Liverpool’s city-centre hotels. The interiors have plenty of maritime-inspired character, complemented by soaring ceilings and vast corridors. The most notable facility is the inviting subterranean Maya Blue spa (accessed for an additional £20), complete with hydrotherapy pool, sauna and steam room and relaxation lounge. Immensely spacious rooms (and bathrooms) offer the pared-down appeal of a slick loft apartment.
A 10-minute walk stroll north of the city centre proper, this slick modern hotel attracts business and leisure travellers alike with its airy interiors, great breakfasts, and extensive health club complete with River Mersey views. The décor throughout is tasteful and modern, if slightly corporate in parts. The hotel’s extensive facilities make up for the lacklustre look, and include an Elemis spa, an indoor pool, a whirlpool bath, a sauna, a steam room, a fitness room with classes, and a large gym.
This sprawling resort hotel is located near the prestigious tee-offs at the nearby Royal Birkdale Golf Club, and has rail connections to Liverpool Moorfields. The amenities are the main draw, with a full set of leisure facilities, notably a spa with a vast array of ESPA treatments, bike hire for forays into the nearby National Trust reserve and – of course – a host of golf options. Driving will open up local attractions, such as Knowsley Safari Park and Liverpool’s Albert Dock – the latter around 30 minutes away.
