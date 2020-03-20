🔥The Best Responses To Cats’ Release The Butthole Cut So Far🔥

If you dared to experience Tom Hooper’s Cats, chances are there’s an image or two that have set up camp in the inner-workings of your brain. Like a massive dose of some kind of hallucinogenic drug, it’s perhaps a shared experience where we’ll never quite be the same after. But earlier this week, we learned that at some point in the production of Cats, there may have been a “Butthole Cut” of the film.

Echoing Justice League’s “Release the Snyder Cut” movement that has raged on social media channels for years, a ton of “Butthole Cut” fans have amassed to demand the truth of the previous version be unveiled. Its first celebrity followers have included the likes of a very high Seth Rogen to demand that this raunchier Cats become available while live-tweeting his first watch of the newly-released musical.

Knives Out director Rian Johnson quickly followed with a “Release The Butthole Cut” proclamation. But that’s just the tip of the tail of what people are writing about the mystery that allegedly has VFX crew members not only painting out kitty buttholes, but “very furry lady genitals” too. First, a moment of silence for the folks who spent years in art school and then worked in Cats. Check out this response:

Just imagine, you worked your ass off to get through college to become a CGI artist. Eventually, you land a job in Hollywood, and then one day you’re hired to draw 400 cat buttholes, and then, THEN, someone comes along and erases all your buttholes. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Gb8aOqSrIR— Michael Tushaus (@MichaelTushaus) March 18, 2020

There must be justice for them! If there were buttholes inserted into Cats for some reason, we’d like to see this vision come to life! Paradoxically, the worse the Tom Hooper film gets, the BETTER it gets! Here’s another great one:

The “Butthole Cut” movement has even reached late night too! During Stephen Colbert’s monologue during one of his recent episodes held in his quarantine, he used puns all around, even making a bit of fun of Idris Elba, who has tested positive for the spreading coronavirus. In Colbert’s words:

Yes, a Butthole Cut! Starring James Cornhole, Dame Judi Stench, Sir Ian McSmellin’ and of course, Anus Elba. Get well soon Anus.

Stephen Colbert also called for a “Butthole Cut” for more movies including, the The Avengers. Funny enough, he’s not the only one connecting this whole rumor with the MCU. One Twitter user reminisced about that hilarious rumor that was circulating around about Ant-Man going up Thanos purple butt in order to defeat him:

But back to what’s important here: the true(?) cut of Cats. One fan of the concept explained why it’s so vital the Universal musical get another release:

@ Universal Pictures if you #ReleaseTheButtholeCut then people are gonna stay at home to watch it instead of going out and spreading the coronavirus. the survival of humanity is in your hands.— Brian is staying at home (@brianNpikachu) March 18, 2020

Whether it exists or not, the response over Cats’ Butthole Cut has certainly created some great responses. But wouldn’t it be fun if we could all experience it together? Maybe when this all blows over, this will be all of us:

Last, but not least, is an actual response from Universal Studios. A spokesperson was recently reached out to regarding the matter. They said they could not comment, along with this:

Hopefully that will add to the magic and mythical nature of the cinematic treasure.

The latest is that there was apparently a graphic peeing scene in Cats that was cut out of the final version. Stay tuned on CinemaBlend for more updates on all things Jellicle Cats.