🔥The best places to eat and drink in Belfast 🔥

Brian Donnelly is the co-owner (with his partner Jenny Holland) and head chef at Bia Rebel Ramen, a Belfast joint that uses Irish ingredients and draws inspiration from Japanese cuisine.

After working in Michelin-starred restaurants in London, Donnelly wanted something everyone could have access to.

“We’re seeing an explosion of taco culture here, the coffee is fantastic and there are guys like us doing ramen,” he says.

Here are Donnelly’s favourite local spots.