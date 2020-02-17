🔥The best pasta restaurants in London, from Padella to Lina Stores🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Pasta is a thing of beauty – something Londoners seem to have realised both suddenly, and in their droves.

For a good decade, many of us associated the Italian staple too closely with budget midweek meals at home – a hurried dollop of jarred pesto on some supermarket fusilli – and appetite for it in the restaurant world waned.

That, however, has thankfully changed. The last two years have seen it gradually dawn on diners that fresh, handmade pasta is quite a different beast. As a carrier for Italy’s endlessly elegant larder, pasta has had a Renaissance – and one that has seen a rise in the number of contemporary, pasta-focused restaurants in the capital.

The kitchen cupboard stalwart is now London’s coolest dish – and a heartwarming, belly-filling one at that. Take a look at our top pics of places to get a bowl of pasta in London.

Padella

It is impossible to talk about London’s pasta passion without talking about Padella. This diminutive pasta bar in London Bridge was opened by Tim Siadatan and the team behind hit Highbury restaurant Trullo in 2016 – and its seen constant queues at its door ever since. A second incarnation has recently opened in Shoreditch, but getting a seat still takes dedication at the walk-in spot (and nowadays is best achieved getting in early on their remote queuing app) but the patient are well rewarded. Prices for pasta dishes start at just £4 and rarely tip the £15 mark. Its sublime signature dish of cacio e pepe comes in at just £6.50, consisting of thick, wiggling strands coated generously in a shimmering sauce made with parmesan and black pepper.

SE1, EC2, padella.co

Lina Stores

For 74 years, Lina Stores in Soho was a deli – a much-loved, very good deli, but nothing more. Last year, the family-run store took a leap and opened a second site on Greek Street: a restaurant that would serve the homemade pasta it had produced for decades on-site. Chef Masha Rener took the reigns and the result was a superb antipasti and pasta bar that quickly became made a name for itself amid the hefty competition in Soho. Delicate, perfectly cooked pasta is assembled in front of diners at the counter. The menu changes with the seasons, but a frequent flyer is the ricotta and herb-stuffed gnudi dumplings, finished with a brown butter sauce and sage. Its new digs have proved so successful that a third is due to come to King’s Cross at the end of 2019.

51 Greek Street, W1D 4EH, linastores.co.uk

Emilia

(Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

Pasta bars are popular, but the Italian staple can still hold its own at the higher end of London’s restaurant scene. When Emilia was opened this year by the team behind The Quality Chop House, Clipstone and Portland, it inherited the space from the Michelin-starred Bonhams restaurant. In summer, its petite dining room spills out into its Mayfair courtyard, a fitting location for celebrating the food of Italy’s Emilia Romagna region, after which the restaurant is named. Among the four courses on the menu, one is dedicated to pasta, available to order in small or large portions. It’s fillings change seasonally (smoked eel or chicken with foie gras have featured), but agnolotti in brodo is a fixture: parcels of pasta swimming in broth – this is how Italians deal with the cold. Save room, however for the exceptional rabbit tagliatelle, wrapped in a silky sauce given oomph by roasted garlic and rosemary.

7 Haunch of Venison Yard, W1K 5ES, emiliarestaurant.co.uk

Bocca di Lupo

This restaurant was filling the bellies of London theatregoers with proper pasta for long before the bucatini boom. Jacob Kenedy and Victor Hugo’s Covent Garden spot beckons in diners with its romantically low-lit dining room, before serving them innovative, al dente pasta dishes alongside secondi piatti, crispy fritti and sumptuous salumi. Head here for something a little different: buckwheat pappardelle is served with goose ragu, while mezze maniche (short pasta tubes) come with tomato, pecorino and pajata – milk-fed calf’s intestines with the mother’s milk still left inside.

12 Archer Street, W1D 7BB, boccadilupo.com

Bancone

(Nina Sarkhel)

This West End spot has had quite a year. Having only opened in the summer of 2018, it earned itself a Bib Gourmand just over a year later, an award given out by Michelin for restaurants that offer good value for money. The food comes from Louis Korovilas, a former chef at Michelin-starred Locanda Locatelli, who presents very reasonably priced pasta dishes at a lively bar. Bancone’s most famous dish is as gratifying as it is Instagrammable – its “silk handkerchiefs” dish sees sheets of pasta fold their way around a sauce made with butter and finely chopped walnuts. At the centre of this nest is a brilliant orange confit egg yolk, that oozes satisfyingly about the plate when split. It’s prettier as it is, but best finished with lashings of extra grated parmesan.

39 William IV Street, WC2N 4DD, bancone.co.uk

Cafe Murano

Angela Hartnett’s Murano – an ode to her family’s native north Italy – has earned itself a Michelin star for its contemporary Italian food. But if you fancy enviable pasta in relaxed settings, heading to one of her Cafe Murano restaurants is a more pocket-friendly undertaking. Pumpkin tortelli made with fragrant amaretti and sage is a winner, while spaghetti pomodoro with basil proves the merits of keeping it simple. You’ll find a slightly larger menu selection at the St James location, but a trip to Covent Garden means you can nip next door to the restaurant’s Pastificio deli, and pick up a box of the very same fresh pasta to cook at home. East Londoners are soon to get lucky soon, with a third Cafe Murano on its way to Bermondsey.

WC2, SW1, cafemurano.co.uk

Pophams Hackney

Before this summer, Londoners would associate Pophams with a whole different form of delicious carbohydrate. But with the opening of their second location, the pastry purveyors famed for their picture perfect croissants and viennoiserie took on pasta as a second course. Pophams Hackney serves pasta made by the same bakers who intricately fold their baked treats, with unusual shapes aplenty – there aren’t too many London restaurants offering triangolotti, casonsei and scarpinocc. Highlights include the taleggio-filled cappelletti, which are served with macerated grapes and walnuts in a cheese and thyme sauce.

197 Richmond Road, pophamsbakery.com

Pastaio

For spaghetti in particularly stylish surroundings, Soho’s Pastaio serves pasta with aesthetic perks. The interior of the central London restaurant is a collaboration between chef and restaurateur Stevie Parle and revered designer Tom Dixon. Between the postmodern mural and tables topped with terrazzo, however, it’s all about pasta. It’s rigatoni in slow-cooked tomato sauce with marjoram and parmesan is a hit all year round, while its six-hour cooked beef shin reginette with gremolata has been known to cause an Instagram storm when it turns up on the menu. A second site is due to open in Westfield London at the end of 2019, and Londoners can also get round two of a Parle pasta fix at his east London restaurant Palatino.

19 Ganton Street, W1F 9BN, pastaio.co.uk

Emilia’s Crafted Pasta

There’s room for more than one Emilia in London’s pasta scene. Head past the City and towards Tower Bridge and you’ll find Emilia’s Crafted Pasta nestled in the increasingly foodie St Katharine Docks. This small restaurant has recently spawned a second site in Aldgate, but pasta consumed overlooking a boat or two is difficult to beat. Pasta is either fresh or dried here, but always made in house, and served with the likes of casarecce with walnut sauce and chestnut mushrooms, or a 4-hour bechamel bologneses, tossed with pappardelle and grated parmesan.

Two locations in E1, emiliaspasta.com