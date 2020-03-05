🔥The best museums in London for book lovers🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Literary lovers, listen up. There really is nothing quite like a good story to take you away from the worries of the world.

With the hoards of iconic poets, authors and playwrights that have called London home over the years, there’s no better place to delve into the magic of storytelling.

According to Oscar Wilde, London is composed “entirely of beautiful idiots and brilliant lunatics”, and their tales are waiting to be discovered.

If you’re looking to learn more about what lies between the lines, London has you covered.

The British Library

It’s the second largest library in the world (beaten only by Washington’s Library of Congress) and contains more than 150 million items dating back 4,000 years. Rare books, illuminated manuscripts, audiotapes, journals, newspapers and photographs are all contained in this massive Kings Cross building. A lot of it is only accessible with a reader pass, but the Treasures Gallery holds some true jewels: the Magna Carta, Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales, several works by Shakespeare, Jane Austen and DaVinci and the death warrant of Mary Queen of Scots, signed by Queen Elizabeth I. Regular exhibitions take place across the museum, with free ones in the entrance hall.

96 Euston Road, NW1 2DB, bl.uk

National Poetry Library

The National Poetry Library is the largest public collection of modern poetry in the world. Since T.S. Eliot and Herbert Read opened it in 1953, it has moved homes several times to contain it’s constantly expanding collection, settling on the South Bank. The library has tomes dating back to 1912 and collects all UK poetry books released by mainstream and independent publishers – if it’s out there, it’s in here. On top of that there are postcards, audio poems and press cuttings and it’s completely free to visit.

Level 5, Royal Festival Hall, SE1 8XX, nationalpoetrylibrary.org.uk

Keats House

(City of London Corporation)

The former home of romantic poet John Keats was the setting for his most productive years of writing between 1818 and 1820. Now, the Regency villa holds many of his original manuscripts and artefacts that document his work, relationships and inspirations. Keats House is currently in the middle of its two-year-long 200th anniversary celebrations, with a special programme of events that bring the poems to life.

10 Keats Grove, Hampstead, NW3 2RR, cityoflondon.gov.uk/things-to-do/keats-house

House of Illustration

Tucked away by Regent’s Canal in King’s Cross is a little gem. Founded by Sir Quentin Blake himself, the House of Illustration is the country’s only gallery dedicated to the art. Exhibitions show a range of illustrators, both historic and contemporary, while workshops for kids and adults teach the art of illuminating books. The gallery also hosts the annual Book Illustration Competition with The Folio Society publishing house to find the best new talent.

2 Granary Square, N1C 4BH, houseofillustration.org.uk

Charles Dickens Museum

Oliver Twist was penned within the walls of this terraced house in Holborn. Now a museum, each room tells a different story about Charles Dickens’s life, from the drawing room, where he used to perform theatrical readings and improvised skits to his slew of well-known literary guests, to the study, which holds early editions of his great works. Treasures on display include his writing desk, handwritten drafts and his wife’s engagement ring.

48 Doughty Street, WC1N 2LX, dickensmuseum.com

Discover

Built to give children an introduction into the immersive world of reading, Discover in Stratford is all about the power of storytelling. The Story World and the Story Garden are filled with giant hollow trees, castles and reading dens to give the imagination that little extra boost. Authors, poets, illustrators and storytellers drop in throughout the calendar for readings and workshops, but the main features are the exhibitions that create life-sized, playable experiences of books.

383-387 High Street, Stratford, E15 4QZ, discover.org.uk

Sherlock Holmes Museum

(Sherlock Holmes Museum)

Where else would this be but 221B Baker Street? Actually, the Sherlock Holmes Museum is situated between number 237 and 241, but don’t let that put you off. The Marylebone townhouse has been transformed into a residence just as Holmes and Dr Watson would have wanted. The interior has been finely furnished according to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s very specific descriptions. Despite being fictional, his mystery solving pair are so iconic that the building is now protected due to its ‘special historical interest’.

Baker Street, Marylebone, NW1 6XE, sherlock-holmes.co.uk