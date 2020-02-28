🔥The best micro-beauty trends we've seen at fashion month🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

From the newest hair accessories to crystal-adorned eyes, these are the trends you might have missed across fashion month.

Colourful Kirby Grips

Backstage at Erdem and Olivia Ruben, Anthony Turner and Zoe Irwin gave the humble Kirby Grip a revamp by spray painting hundreds of them space-age silver and powdery pinks, greens and blues.

Shop the look:

Superdrug hair grips, £1.49

Boohoo hairclips, £2

MTN Water Based Spray Paint, £3.65

The backwards headband

At Fendi, the legendary Sam McKnight decided it is time to turn the headband on its head, styling Gigi and Bella Hadid’s elegantly twisted buns with chunky leather headbands resting at the nape of the neck. Chic.

Shop the look:

My Accessories London Satin Headband, £8

Hair By Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray, £22

Sepia-tinted glasses

Pablo Rodriguez and Dick Page carefully shaded lids a soft, coffee-stained brown for the David Koma and Michael Kors shows, highlighting the contour of the eye and bringing out hidden flickers of colour lurking each model’s irises.

Shop the look:

Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, £11.99

Never feel overdone again. At Lanvin and Longchamp Diane Kendall and Pat McGrath ignored the no-makeup-makeup train and instead went all in with show stopping eyes and bold, defined lips.

Shop the look:

Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara, £26

NARS High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner in Via Venetto, £19

MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer, £19

A big fan

Backstage at Paula Knorr and Halpern, Holly Silius and Isamaya French framed eyes with fans of Swarovski crystals and rectangles of acrylic, making the face a dazzling accessory in its own right.

Shop the look:

Swarovski Cosmetic Flat Back Baguette Crystals, £9.07