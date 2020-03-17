🔥The best Met Gala dresses of all time, from Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It would appear that the chaos of Covid-19 knows no bounds, as it continues to whip a hoard of hotly-anticipated events into its midst.

From Chanel, which has cancelled its upcoming London show, to Louis Vuitton, which sparked concerns after re-opening the Louvre for its Paris Fashion Week show, despite the museum being closed to the public, the infectious disease is reeking havoc within the industry And now the annual Met Gala, the fashion fleets’ favourite, is the latest to be impacted by coronavirus.

Anna Wintour announced in American Vogue, that this year’s Gala, originally set for May 4, will be moved to a later date due concerns about the lasting effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Met Gala, otherwise known as the Costume Institute Gala, is perhaps the biggest red carpet event of the year and is referred to as the Oscars of fashion.

Zendaya at last year’s Gala in custom Tommy Hilfiger (Getty Images)

From Princess Diana in John Galliano for Christian Dior at the 1996 event to the Guo Pei coat worn by Rihanna which inspired hundreds of memes in 2015, there have been some headline-making looks at Met Galas gone by.

The theme of this year’s exhibition was “About Time”, which no doubt would have inspired by some stellar looks, but due to the closure of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, neither the exhibition, nor the gala, will take place on the dates that were first announced.

“One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time. Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” Wintour wrote.

While we may not have this year’s exquisite ensembles to pore over, it seems as good a time as any to flick through the best looks that have graced the Met’s red carpet over the years.

