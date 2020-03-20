🔥The best London restaurants newly offering delivery amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

The government has delivered some much needed clarity to the hospitality business, ordering the country’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes to close.

Boris Johnson’s announcement has largely been met with relief by the industry, especially coming as it did with an assurance from Chancellor Rishi Sunak that the Government would cover 80 per cent of wages for employees not working, up to £2,500 a month, alongside a host of measures – including a deferment of VAT payments – designed to help businesses deal with the fallout of Covid-19.

“To be clear,” Johnson added with his announcement, “they can continue to provide takeout services.”

Chefs were already way ahead of him. Though Deliveroo has never been short on places to choose from, many restaurants which were eat-in only are now offering takeaway and delivery services. The list below is not yet fully comprehensive, though we will be adding to it over the coming days, including many places as we possibly can. For more ways to support the hospitality business, read this page.

Margot, 45 Great Queen Street, WC2B 5AA, margotrestaurant.com

Hill & Szrok, 60 Broadway Market, E8 4QJ, hillandszrok.co.uk

Snackbar, 20 Dalston Lane, E8 3AZ, snackbarlondon.com, (Available via Slerp)

Black Axe Mangal, 156 Canonbury Rd, N1 2UP, blackaxemangal.com

Four Legs, 4 Compton Avenue, N1 2XD, comptonarms.co.uk

Honey & Co, 25 Warren Street, W1T 5LZ, honeyandco.co.uk

Sons + Daughters, Unit 119a Coal Drops Yard, N1C 4DQ, sonsanddaughterslondon.com

Violet Cakes, 47 Wilton Way, E8 3ED, violetcakes.com

Townsend, 77-82 Whitechapel High St, E1 7QX​, whitechapelgallery.org

Lupins, 66 Union Street, SE1 1TD, lupinslondon.com

Zelman Meats, 2 St Anne’s Ct, W1F 0AZ​, ​zelmanmeats.com

Goodman, across London, goodmanrestaurants.com

Clipstone, 5 Clipstone Street, W1W 6BB, clipstonerestaurant.co.uk

12: 51, 107 Upper Street, N1 1QN, 1251.co.uk, (Available via Slerp or Deliveroo)

Hakkasan Mayfair, 17 Bruton Street, W1J 6QB, hakkasan.com, (Available via Supper)

Yauatcha Soho, 15-17 Broadwick St, W1 0DL, yauatcha.com, (Available via Supper)

Happy Endings, Arch 437 Burdett Road, E3 4AT, happyendingsldn.com (Available via Slerp)

Gaucho, across town, gauchorestaurants.com

Cora Pearl, 30 Henrietta St, WC2E 8NA, corapearl.co.uk

Kitty Fishers, 10 Shepherd Market, W1J 7QF, kittyfishers.com

Brat, 4 Redchurch St, E1 6JL, bratrestaurant.com

Dominique Ansel Treehouse, 24 Floral St, WC2E 9DP, dominiqueanseltreehouse.com