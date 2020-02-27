🔥The best London party pictures from the last week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

IN THE BAG, Mayfair

Mulberry dinner

First stop for Flashbulb’s roving reporters was Mulberry’s dinner at its Bond Street store to celebrate the new Made to Last initiative. Creative director Jonny Coca gushed about how lovely it was to have everyone spending their Valentine’s night with the brand, while Paloma Faith told us that the contents of her handbag are significantly more grown-up now — in the past she’s been known to stuff her clutch with bread rolls.

ALL WARNER OUT, Marylebone

Warner Brit Awards after party

The Warner Brit Awards after party at Chiltern Firehouse has arguably made itself a hotter ticket than the ceremony itself. Eve raved about living in Notting Hill, and half the crowd disappeared upstairs to their suites for their own private parties — naughty. Discussing the awards night in the men’s loos, we died a tiny bit when we realised host Jack Whitehall was in front of us. ‘Well, I’m glad you enjoyed it,’ he told us, ‘and I’m ever so pleased you thought I did a good job…’ Shade.

UNIVERSAL APPEAL, The City

Universal’s Brits after party

To Universal’s Brits after party at The Ned next, always a colossal beast of a bash taking over the entire ground floor. Tricky to navigate unless you know where the best spots are — luckily, we do. And so we sandwiched ourselves between Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi, while Arielle Free played non-stop Noughties bangers and Nile Rodgers performed with Chic. Good times…

KIDS IN LOVE, King’s Cross

Love magazine party

Katie Grand’s Love magazine party at The Standard hotel was the customary sparkling sleb soup — Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber all tipped up decked in their finest. The centre of the action was the smoking area on the roof, where we bumped into male supermodel Jordan Barrett. ‘Could you teach me to DJ?’ he asked (Tony said yes). Honey Dijon had other ideas, however. ‘You can teach someone to beat match but you can’t teach someone how to DJ. It’s a given talent,’ she replied. Child, mama has spoken.