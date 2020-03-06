🔥The best ideas happen after dark — give me the night🔥

I want to make the case for staying up late. For years I’ve listened to wellness hucksters banging on about the benefits of natural light and of syncing one’s circadian rhythms — and I have held my peace. Well no longer.

Staying up late is big and it’s clever. Staying up late is cool. The small hours are when the fun stuff happens and the good ideas come. It’s when the naughty people come out. The National Portrait Gallery’s forthcoming exhibition, Cecil Beaton’s Bright Young Things, is a celebration of nocturnal loucheness. It’s why nightlife is called nightlife.

I am both naturally, and — as this paper’s theatre critic — professionally programmed to be a night owl. This is a source of irritation to my wife, who is a lark. I wake up mid-morning to her Instagram shots of dawn breaking over the Thames, and I go to bed in the small hours to an angry jab in the ribs for waking her up. But while it’s not ideal for my marriage, I do believe in the virtues of a nocturnal existence.

Dickens, Kafka, Tennessee Williams and Proust all wrote at night. J. D. Salinger composed his earliest work, aged 15, under the bedclothes by torchlight. Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones came up with most of Exile On Main Street during long nights noodling in the portable studio the band erected in Villa Nellcote in the south of France between 1969 and 1972.

“If you stay up, you get the songs that everyone else misses because they’re asleep,” Richards told The Times in 2010. Mind you, he was on heroin during much of his time at Nellcote, which I emphatically do not recommend.

Nick Curtis

However, the arc of human progress and invention — medicines, disinfectants, sedatives and stimulants included — involves the conquest of nature’s strictures. We built shelters to protect us from the rain and cold. We invented the wheel to travel further over intractable landscapes. And we invented electric light — and later, Netflix — so that we didn’t have to go to bed at dusk.

I’ve never really understood the supposed health benefits of living like a feudal peasant, especially in a modern city like London, which truly never sleeps. But London’s 24-hour culture is a relatively recent phenomenon, in the scheme of things. I’m old enough to remember when TV programming shut down at midnight, and the only solace for insomniacs were late-night radio stations. Before the liberalisation of alcohol licensing laws in 1997, most pubs shut at 11pm and all through the afternoon on Sunday.

Staying up late was the privilege of those who could afford private clubs and extortionate taxis.

Downloadable entertainment, late-night drinking and the night Tube have democratised nocturnal fun. Why would you not take advantage of that? Of course, you can’t stay up late every night. Which is why, every New Year’s Eve — when a bunch of rank amateurs get in the way of us professional nightjars — I am always in bed by 10pm.