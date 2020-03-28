🔥The best free New York City and Los Angeles boutique fitness studio workouts on Instagram Live right now🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re looking for a daily distraction, it’s never been a better time to try a remote work-out class.

As the coronavirus pandemic shuts gyms all over the country, some of Los Angeles and New York’s best, bougie workout studios are providing free Instagram lives – so, while you won’t spot a celebrity in class, you will get a tough workout for free instead of the usual $40 – although many trainers are offering up their Venmo accounts so you can tip them for their time.

For the below live classes you don’t need funky equipment – if you don’t have a mat grab a pool towel, for weights substitute water bottles or your handy bean cans and if you need a block, it’s time for your biggest cookbook to get to work.

If you want to take this opportunity to start doing two-a-days like a high school football player, here are the trainers and studios to follow stat.

Whether you’re looking for nightclub inspired dance cardio, head-clearing yoga or Pilates to perfect your hundred, here’s where to (virtually) go.

305 Fitness

The Miami inspired studio offers plenty of dance cardio live on YouTube – although unfortunately, minus their usual nightclub lights and DJ set up.

Instead, founder Sadie Kurzban is live from her Miami porch, with her family often joining in. She’s even offering themed classes for kiddos.

Ryan Heffington

If you’re looking to dance like a superstar by the time self-quarantine is over (or if you just want to get better at TikTok videos) follow Los Angeles-based choreographer Ryan Heffington, who has worked with Sia, Christine and the Queens and more.

The Sweat Shop dance studio owner posts high energy live dance videos.

Sam Garcia

This Los Angeles based trainer previously worked at modelFIT and Equinox and also offers personal training services to celebrity clients and normal folks via FaceTime.

She’s perfected her own LA class, DanceTone, which is dance cardio and toning, all done to perfect indie-pop playlists.

Sam goes live with her creative workouts a few times a week, offering the ultimate lunchtime escape. Grab weights and ankle weights if you have them, along with a mat and towel, and get ready to groove along.

Basecamp Fitness

The West Hollywood studio offers 35 minute HIIT classes, making it easy to fit them into your day. Follow Zachary Engel for his self-quarantine musings and hardcore workouts.

Javi Perez

Javi works out poolside at home in Miami, doing dance cardio and toning moves that will guarantee your bottom is toned while working remotely.

Grab weights (or water bottles), a broom and a towel and hit your own pool – or do it from the comfort of your own apartment. Get ready to sweat and jump up and down.

Kate Garfield

Kate can usually be found at Williamsburg studio East River Pilates. These days, she’s live from her living room, succulents included, offering slow and steady Pilates classes that are ideal whether you’re furthering your practice or you’ve never tried Pilates in your life.

She gives gentle instructions and you’ll feel like she’s in the room with you offering up advice.

Grab a mat, some bean cans and a book as your block and you’re ready to maintain neutral. Just make sure to sign up two hours in advance and then you’ll be ready to Zoom (don’t worry, you can turn your own camera off).

Nikki Pebbles

The New York City Monster Cycle instructor is offering up live workouts every day – and more importantly, she’ll teach you how to do the latest TikTok dances.

Follow along for her daily dance choreography tutorials and prepare to become a TikTok superstar like the cool kid you are.

Sky Ting Yoga

If you need a way to unwind after a long day (or morning) try the New York boutique fitness studio Sky Ting.

They’re offering daily livestream based classes you can donate money for if you can.

Bandier’s Studio B

The celebrity-beloved athleisure boutique known for its variety of workout classes is offering up at-home workouts daily at 4pm ET.

Tune in to try out new classes, from toning to boxing and more.

ASYSTEM

The digital wellness brand has all kinds of fitness pros stopping by every day at 7pm ET to workout with you.

There’s Yoga Flow with LA-based instructor Brandon Alexander, HIIT with Ryan Lauderdale – and even a sleep and stress Q+A which we really could all use right now. Just RSVP in advance and tune in live.