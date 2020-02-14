🔥The best free exhibitions in London right now🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Fancy a day out but short of pennies?

Londoners are lucky enough to have some of the capital’s biggest galleries and museums open their permanent collections free of charge – but there are free exhibitions to be enjoyed too, if you know where to look.

From smaller galleries off the beaten track to special displays at some of the capital’s more established museums, there’s plenty to see without causing distress to your bank balance.

Here’s our guide to the best free exhibitions to see in London.

Steve McQueen: Year 3

(David Lennon)

Turner Prize-winning artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen has conducted an ambitious project. He invited every Year 3 pupil in London to have their photograph taken by a team of photographers, and has brought the class photos together into a single installation at Tate Britain, showing the future of the city.

When and where? ​Until May 3, Tate Britain, tate.org.uk

Kara Walker: Fons Americanus

(Matt Writtle)

Around 35,000 litres of water cascade from a figure atop Kara Walker’s 42ft fountain. Fons Americanus is the latest installation in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. Her sculpture is based on the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, but, rather than celebrating the British Empire, it explores the connected histories of Africa, America and Europe. The water references the transatlantic slave trade and the sculptures it contains pay tribute to the fates of the people it affected.

When and where? Until April 5, Tate Modern, tate.org.uk

Genders

(Courtesy of Autograph, London)

There are a lot of myths hanging around about gender and its relationship with science. The Science Gallery’s Genders exhibition presents a range of perspectives, as well as how factors such as culture, class, race, age and sexuality intersect with gender. Expect exhibits from artists, biologists, neuroscientists, social scientists and activists.

When and where? Until June 28, Science Gallery, london.sciencegallery.com

The Clash: London Calling

(Pennie Smith)

Joe Strummer’s notebook and the bass guitar Paul Simonon smashed onstage are on display at the Museum of London among 100 items from The Clash’s archive. This December, it’s 40 years since the album London Calling was released and it forms the inspiration behind this exhibition. The free display also includes Strummer’s typewriter and Topper Headon’s drumsticks.

When and where? Until March 20, Museum of London, museumoflondon.org.uk

Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security

(Alex Lentati)

The secrets behind the history of GCHQ will be revealed to mark the organisation’s 100th anniversary. The Science Museum’s new exhibition puts on display objects that changed the course of history, including an Enigma machine used by the Nazis in the Second World War and the Pickwick secure telephone used by President Kennedy and Prime Minister Harold Macmillian during the Cuban missile crisis. The exhibition also explores the story of Alan Turing and the Bletchley Park codebreakers and allows visitors to become codebreakers themselves.

When and where? Until February 23, Science Museum, sciencemuseum.org.uk

Mushrooms: The Art, Design and Future of Fungi

Whether you like them or not, mushrooms are incredible organisms. From food and psychedelics to the future of sustainability, fungus makes the world go round. This new exhibition takes a look at mushrooms through sculpture, recipes, design, textiles and architecture, featuring watercolours by Beatrix Potter.

When and where? Until April 26, Somerset House, somersethouse.org.uk

Play Well

Playing is crucial for childhood development – it’s a shame we lose so much of the desire as we grow up. This Wellcome Collection exhibition looks at how play creates and develops social bonds and affects physical wellbeing.

When and where? Until March 28, Wellcome Collection, wellcomecollection.org

Mission to Mercury: BepiColombo​

(Science Museum)

Visitors to this exhibition come face to face with a six metre tall model of the BepiColombo, the first European Space Agency craft designed to explore Mercury. The model was subjected to rigorous testing prior to the launch of the real BepiColombo – it was heated to over 400°C and cooled to below -190°C to simulate conditions in space, and is an engineering replica of the ESA’s craft, currently on its way to Mercury.

When and where? Currently on display at the Science Museum; sciencemuseum.org.uk

Driverless: Who is in control?

(Science Museum Group)

This interactive exhibition offers a thought-provoking look at the rise of autonomous machines and artificial intelligence, and looks at how emerging technology could change our lives. Exhibits include a 1960s precursor to the driverless car, a collection of autonomous flying drones, and a scale model of the submarine Boaty McBoatface.

When and where? Until October, Science Museum, sciencemuseum.org.uk​

Peterloo 1819: Democracy, Protest and Justice

On 16th August 1819, 60,000 protesters assembled in Manchester, demanding the right to vote for all men. 15 were killed and 700 injured when the cavalry became involved, in an act of drunken slaughter that came to symbolise the workers’ rights movement in Britain. In this exhibition, original engravings of the massacre produced at the time are displayed alongside portraits of those killed and other artworks inspired by the events of 1819.

When and where? Until March 1, National Portrait Gallery, npg.org.uk

