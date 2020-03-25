🔥The best foodie subscriptions to tuck into in 2020🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

For foodies, Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year.

We’ve been dining out on festive spreads at London restaurants and treating ourselves to tipples at the city’s top bars, but there’s no reason why the culinary indulgence should stop there.

Signing up to a food-focused subscription service is a sure fire way to keep the treats coming all year round, and also makes a top gift for the fellow foodies in your life.

From whiskey dropped through your letterbox to companies taking the fresh pasta trend from the restaurant scene to your kitchen, these are the food and drink subscriptions you need to take delivery of in 2020.

Craft Gin Club

Gin lovers can get their hands on a new small-batch spirit every month, accompanied by paired mixers, garnishes and snacks.

£40 per month, craftginclub.co.uk

Farmison & Co

This company wants you to “Eat Better Meat”, so it sends a selection of grass-fed, free range British meats to your door every four weeks.

From £36.50 per month, farmison.com

Pasta Evangelists

Fettuccine fans can skip the hours in the kitchen, and have fresh pasta portions and matching sauces arrive through the letterbox instead.

From £34-£102 for one month, pastaevangelists.com

Biscuiteers

For friends with sweet teeth, this London-based bakery will deliver monthly, themed selections of its beautifully decorated biscuits.

From £30-£100 for three months, biscuiteers.com

The Cheese Geek

Let these dairy nerds expand your horizons by sending you an un-brie-lievable selection of four or five cheeses every month.

From £27.50 per month, thecheesegeek.com

Oddbox

Get you five a day in a sustainable way with Oddbox, which works with farmers to build boxes of surplus fruit and veg that would otherwise go to waste.

From £9.45 per week, oddbox.co.uk

Flaming Licks

Heat things up in the kitchen with a selection of three chilli-filled sauces, pastes or jams every month, alongside a spicy snack.

From £17.99 per month, flaminglicks.com

Whisky Me

Treat yourself to a wee dram (5cl, to be precise) of a new single malt whisky each month, delivered through the letterbox in reusable plastic pouches.

From £7 per month, whisky-me.com

