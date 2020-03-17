🔥The best films to binge on Netflix and Amazon Prime right now if you're self-isolating🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

If we’re all going to be spending the next few weeks slumped on our sofas because of coronavirus, we might as well watch a few great films while we’re at it.

With the pandemic forcing people all over the world to self-isolate and work from home, there’s one thing for certain – there’s going to be a lot of down time, and people are going to get really bored, really quickly.

That’s where movies come in. With the unfortunate news that hundreds of cinemas are shutting all over the UK, it’s worth remembering that there’s so much to be discovered from the comfort of your own home.

Movies can provide much-needed escapism, and comfort in troubled times. The joy of cinema might not be able to counteract the coronavirus, but it can certainly provide a few hours of distraction when we need it most.

From childhood favourites to comforting classics, the Standard’s GO London team have put together their top films to keep fans entertained during self-isolation.

Legally Blonde

At a time when all the odds feel stacked against us, who better to teach us how to cope than the fabulous and indefatigable Elle Woods. Admittedly, we’re trying to overcome a global pandemic and she was just trying to win back her snobby ex-fiance Warner, but the sentiment is the same. After Warner dumps her, she will not be immobilised by the crisis it brings to her life. Instead, she bags herself a place at Harvard Law School where he is also studying. He spots her in the corridor and incredulously asks: “YOU got into Harvard Law?” Her response? “What, like it’s hard?” An inspiration to us all. JT

Available on Netflix

Wallace and Gromit

A particular happy place of mine is the “Films for ages 8 to 10” section of Netflix. Forget your true crime, or your mob epics, or your delicately assembled cinematic masterpieces — give me Matilda, Shrek or (the original) Jumanji. A recent browse led me to the four Wallace and Gromit shorts. Delightfully simple, slyly intelligent and with no shortage of nostalgia, they’re perfect for some comfort viewing. And they’re barely half an hour long, which means the ones on Netflix (A Close Shave, A Grand Day Out, A Matter Of Loaf and Death, and, best of all, The Wrong Trousers) are perfect for a back-to-back session. JE

Available on Netflix

Bridget Jones’s Diary

“If working here means staying within 10 yards of you, frankly, I’d rather have a job wiping Saddam Hussein’s arse.” Who knew that Bridget Jones was the original social distancing icon? The beauty of Bridget, Samuel Pepys’s main rival for Britain’s greatest ever diarist, is she knows how to amuse herself just as much when she stays in as when she goes out. As we all lock ourselves in our flats, we can all follow the wise example set by our favourite singleton: choosing vodka and Chaka Khan. JT

Available to buy on Amazon Prime Video

Ticks

So-bad-they’re-good horror films are the eternal guilty pleasure. Recent additions to my watchlist are Unfriended, The Pyramid and Evil Aliens (all heartily recommended) but one I keep coming back to is Ticks. It tells the story of some troubled inner-city kids who are taken on a well-intentioned wilderness retreat, only to be plagued by a swarm of mutated ticks. The dialogue is hilariously awful and the ticks themselves are distinctly unscary. But the best thing is a genius bit of casting in which Alfonso Ribeiro, aka Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, plays a try-hard bully named Panic (“They call me panic, ‘cause I never do”.) It’s all ridiculous. Need we say more? JE

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Paddington 2

Watched The Godfather Part II too many times? Plump for Paddington 2 instead, which gives Michael Corleone and family a run for his money in the ‘best sequel’ stakes. Being stuck at home with the kids (or without) is an excellent excuse to indulge in the utterly joyous jaunts of Ben Whishaw’s Paddington, Hugh Grant’s self-skewering, pompous actor, and Brendan Gleeson’s marmalade sandwich-making prison cook. AB

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Pride

If the world ever needed a reminder of the good in people, it’s now. Pride is one of the most powerful British films ever made, and it has the feel-good factor by the bucket load. It follows the LGBTQ+ activists who joined forces with the Welsh miners during the strikes of 1984, with fantastic performances from George MacKay, Andrew Scott, Dominic West, Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, and plenty more. The film’s central message is the power people can have when they come together and mobilise as one. It’s the exact opposite of staying home alone in self-isolation, but the spirit of triumphing over adversity is something everyone can get behind. HF

Available to buy on Amazon Prime Video

A Quiet Place

We, like millions of movie fans, were devastated by the news that A Quiet Place Part II is being postponed from March 19 until further notice. Luckily, the original dropped onto Netflix over the weekend, and there’s no better time to enjoy a cathartic scare and rewatch the horror hit of 2018. Director John Krasinski achieved something remarkable with the first film, managing to produce a horror which isn’t overly gory and doesn’t rely on cheap jump scares to keep audiences interested. The central premise – make a sound and you die – is as simple as it is effective, and Emily Blunt delivers one of the strongest performances of her career as family matriarch Evelyn Abbott. Even when the future of the industry is in doubt, it’s a comfort to return to modern classics like this one – even if it does make us jump out our skin. HF

Available on Netflix

Groundhog Day

Is this day eight of self-isolation, or day nine? If the sunrises and sunsets are starting to merge, Phil Connors knows how you feel. Groundhog Day tells the story of a weatherman seemingly bound to relive the events of February 2 over and over and over again – sound familiar? Bill Murray’s exasperation may ring a little truer than ever before. AB

Available on Netflix

Cool Hand Luke

Thought self isolation was bad? It has to be better than being trapped in a Florida prison camp in the 50s, paving the roads on a chain gang. Here, Paul Newman delivers a career-defining performance as Lucas “Luke” Jackson, a war veteran imprisoned for drunkenly breaking parking metres; despite his army background and the way of the prison camp – submit, submit, submit – something in Luke refuses to bend. Watching him stand strong against the stinging lash of authority is inspiring. That he stays laughing is better, a reminder of just how much people can endure with good humour. The end is a blunt instrument, but Newman is glorious. DE

Available to buy on Amazon Prime Video

The Remains of the Day

Kazuo Ishiguro’s well-mannered novella is beautifully rendered here, in a film that was nominated for eight Oscars. It is a quiet, polite film; it moves slowly, the frames gliding. And yet it’s entirely absorbing, one to be lost in. It is a story of war, of corrupt power, of misguided gentility, of the changing of the world and those who commanded it. It is a story of fading social graces, of quiet reserve, of inner pain. It is also, really, a love story. An unrequited love story, in fact, those being the most painful and poignant of all. Emma Thompson and Anthony Hopkins captivate. And look, in this list, it looks comically out of place – but every now and then, something like this is more of a distraction than cheap laughs ever will be. DE

Available to buy on Amazon Prime Video