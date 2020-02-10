🔥The best film won at the Oscars — you really must see Parasite🔥

Ahead of last night’s Oscars, there seemed every chance that Sam Mendes’s First World War adventure 1917 would repeat its success at the Baftas and be Britain’s biggest winner for many years.

It didn’t happen. Deservedly it took three technical awards, most especially for the amazing cinematography of Roger Deakins. But the night belonged to Bong Joon Ho’s terrific satire, Parasite, the first Korean film ever even to have won a single nomination.

Parasite not only swept the board by taking best original screenplay, best director and best international feature film but made history by being the first ever non-English language winner of best film. And it achieved this in a remarkably strong year, triumphing over superb work from Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, as well as Mendes.

Although British hopes may have been dashed, this is a result to celebrate for multiple reasons. For many years now, the Oscars have seemed ever less relevant, lost in Hollywood self-regard, damagingly disconnected both from what audiences want to watch and the great films being made elsewhere in the world. Parasite’s win, overcoming what Bong brilliantly characterizes as “the one-inch high barrier of subtitles”, asserts that after all artistic excellence is what matters.

While the Academy has been deeply conflicted about recognising diversity, mostly understood as being diversity within American film-making, exciting cinema from the rest of the world has been ignored. Bong, who has a wicked tongue even in translation, told Vulture last year: “The Oscars are not an international film festival. They’re very local.” Perhaps the diversity debate can now be expanded.

The other great reason to celebrate Parasite’s big win (and, yes, you really do want to see this film, urgently, if you didn’t already this weekend) is that it has so much to tell us about the way we live now, not about, as so often, Hollywood itself, or familiar history (1917 arguably doesn’t offer much insight into the First World War, let alone contemporary issues, despite Mendes claiming it to be somehow pro-European).

Parasite savagely realises contemporary inequalities in a way that is directly relevant for us all in a globalised market economy. Bong’s carefully thought-out statement about his film begins with the apparently mild remark: “For people of different circumstances to live together in the same space is not easy.” Only when you have seen Parasite do you understand quite what a drastic ruling this is, with its implication that “it is increasingly the case in this sad world that humane relationships based on co-existence or symbiosis cannot hold, and one group is pushed into a parasitic relationship with another”.

This is simply film-making of greater ambition and accomplishment than its rivals. The only fault to find with this year’s Oscars is that Parasite’s great cast weren’t recognised too.

