🔥The best fashion-inspired hotel suites in London🔥

If you’ve noticed a slew of street style photos on your Instagram feed of late, it’s because we are well and truly in the throes of fashion month – with New York Fashion Week currently happening and London Fashion Week starting later this week.

Fashion month (New York and London fashion weeks are followed by Milan and Paris) is when the style set thrives – and what better place to wind down than in some of London’s most chic hotel suites?

From a room decorated in vintage Hermès scarves to a complimentary dress-up box filled with Dior and Chanel, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of fashion-inspired hotel suites below

Hermès Suite, Milestone Hotel

(Milestone Hotel)

Fashion credentials: the walls are decorated with a collection of vintage Hermès scarves.

With views over Hyde Park and Kensington Palace, the Milestone Hotel has one of the most sought-after postcodes in London. The Hermès Suite offers timeless elegance with its gold framed four-poster bed and forest green hues.

But it’s the distinctive collection of vintage Hermès scarves framed and hanging on the white velvet walls that make this a lust-worthy room for anyone in the fashion set.

From £2,000 per night, milestonehotel.com

Grand Piano Suite, Claridges

(Claridges)

Fashion credentials: interiors designed by Diane von Furstenberg.

Designed by Diane von Furstenberg herself, the Grand Piano Suite is one for the senses – and has a fashion heavyweight’s seal of approval. Two King bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room – with a grand piano, of course – a four-poster bed and a marble fireplace make up this sumptuous suite.

Price on request, claridges.co.uk

The Apartment, The Connaught

(The Connaught)

Fashion credentials: designer Emilia Wickstead told Harper’s Bazaar, “I don’t think I’ve seen a more beautiful hotel room than the Apartment – a penthouse designed by David Collins in forget-me-not blue.”

One of the finest penthouse suites in London, luxury begins when you enter The Apartment through hand-carved doors. The two-room suite is dotted with original artworks, two bathrooms, a dressing room, living room, dining room and kitchen.

With views of Mayfair from the spacious balcony, the forget-me-not hues throughout are sure to delight.

Price on request, the-connaught.co.uk

Chelsea Suite, The Berkeley

(The Berkeley)

Fashion credentials: by staying in the Chelsea Suite or a category above, you can request The Berkeley Fashion Trunk, free of charge. This trunk includes rare, vintage accessories and clothing like a Dior necklace or a classic Chanel or Hermès handbag from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s that are yours for the night (you have to return them the next morning though – sigh!)

Besides the magical trunk, one of the highlights of this suite is the pair of Burberry trench coats guests can find in the wardrobe; theirs to use for the duration of their stay. You will also be welcomed with fresh flowers, Cowshed amenities and an en-suite marble bathroom with a rainforest shower.

From £1,680 per night. the-berkeley.co.uk

The Schiaparelli Suite, The May Fair Hotel

(The May Fair Hotel)

Fashion credentials: the Schiaparelli Suite is named after the designer – Elsa Schiaparelli – who introduced the world to fuchsia.

A tribute to retro glamour, the Schiaparelli Suite takes influence from Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli – famous for her use of shocking pink. The details of the suite include a padded fuchsia chaise, an eight-seater dining table, antique Chinese art, an egg bath and rain shower.

Price on request, themayfairhotel.co.uk