🔥The best dressed men at the Oscars 2020, from Brad Pitt to Timothee Chalamet🔥

At the Academy Awards on Sunday night all eyes looked to LA where Hollywood’s leading men and women showed up in high style for the biggest awards red carpet of the season.

Naturally, the best dressed women captured an abundance of attention, but a few men held their own in the style arena too.

From classic black tie to the wild style risk-takers, here’s our pick of the best-dressed men at the 2020 Oscars.

Omar Sharif Jr

(Getty Images)

One of the first men to arrive on the Oscars red carpet, Canadian-Egyptian actor Omar Sharif Jr served up sartorial goodness with this chocolate-hued suit.

Timothee Chalamet

(Invision/AP)

The runner up in risk-taking, Timothee Chalamet, showed up valet-chic in a silk bomber set before presenting with Natalie Portman.

Rami Malek

(Getty Images)

Always a strong contender for the very best dressed, Rami Malek’s all-black double-breasted wide lapel duds were typically on point.

George MacKay

(Getty Images)

1917 star George MacKay’s choice of a Dunhill double-breasted hidden button tux was a menswear win bar none. And as for the bow-tie? Perfection.

Antonio Banderas

(Getty Images)

Let’s face it, Antonio Banderas knows a thing or ten about red-carpet readiness, and the Best Actor award nominee came very ready in a classic fit.

Alfie Allen

(Getty Images)

Game of Thrones and Jojo Rabbit favourite Alfie Allen dished a clean serving of debonair in a sleek shawl-collar slim-fit tux.

Noah Baumbach

(Getty Images)

There is something to be said for keeping it simple. Done well, it’s terrific, and Marriage Story director, Noah Baumbach did just that in a simple well-fitting black tux.

Billy Porter

(SplashNews.com)

Billy Porter is the biggest risk-taker on any red carpet, and on the Oscars red-carpet his 24-carat gold breastplate of righteousness, skirt of salvation and platform of peace ensemble was fantastic.

Brad Pitt

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Brad Pitt is an embodiment of Hollywood royalty, and naturally, the Best Supporting Actor nominee showed up looking regal in a suave velvet shawl-collar tux.

Leonardo DiCaprio

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nominated for the Best Actor gong, Leonardo DiCaprio took to the red carpet in a classic peak lapel number.