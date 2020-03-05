🔥The best dance fitness classes in London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London’s dance fitness scene has had a serious upgrade. So long naff zumba classes, hello A-list worthy choreography that’ll sculpt and hone muscles you didn’t know you had.

For a workout worthy of Queen Bey, shake off the calories at our pick of the capital’s best.

DAN’S

DAN’S is set in a colourful London studio

The newest addition to London’s dance fitness scene, DAN’s, offers a fresh new concept for the capital. Set just off Regent Street in a large colourful studio, a variety of Latino themed classes are on offer, and they’re not for the faint-hearted.

Try the Reggaeton fitness class on Mondays and Thursdays which incorporates resistance bands and handweights to seriously burn and tone. Anyone wanting to learn to salsa should sign up for one of the courses, and you don’t have to have a partner to do so, making it more accessible. Don’t forget to leave time for a freshly squeezed juice in the juice bar upstairs afterwards, you’ll feel like you really are in Latin America.

Marylebone; £19 per class; dans.co.uk

At Your Beat

At Your Beat

The vibe: AYB founder and Nike Trainer Joelle D’Fontaine has nailed the dance fitness formula at his three London studios, and recently opened his first across the pond in New York.

Head to AYB Body for a butt and ab-focused blitz, wind your waist at BashmentBEAT or perfect your salsa sass at the newly launched LatinBEAT. You’ll learn fat-blasting routines to uplifting beats and leave with an endorphin rush like no other.

Marylebone, Leicester Square and Elephant & Castle, from £15; atyourbeat.com

Body by Simone

The vibe: A-list trainer and former professional ballet dancer Simone De La Rue, who sculpts the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen, opened her first UK-based fitness studio while heavily pregnant earlier this year, adding to her roster of locations in New York and California.

Each class is dance-inspired, so opt either for dance cardio, full-body, HTB (Hips, Thighs and Buns) or ABC (Arms, Back and Core), there’s even a trampoline cardio class bound to lift your spirits.

Camden, from £22; bodybysimone.com

POPfiT

The vibe: East London-based studio POPfit specialises in dance fitness classes and is headed up by former pro Stephanie Burrows. The studio is kitted out with plenty of neon signs to get that perfect post-workout ‘gram. Take your pick from from Dance Cardio, Dance HIIT and Core Barre.

London Fields, from £14; wearepopfit.com

The Louisa Drake Method

The Louisa Drake Method

The vibe: Fancy working out with Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow’s former personal trainer? Meet Louisa Drake, who has brought her A-list worthy LDM method to London’s Mortimer Street, below The Detox Kitchen.

Her Shape Changer class combines dance cardio with plyometrics to sculpt and lengthen limbs, and everything is done in an intimate class of no more than 10.

Fitzrovia, from £18; louisadrake.com

Disco Barre

Disco Barre

The vibe: Shake your body and work muscles you didn’t know you had at this hour-long class set to house music. The class draws on traditional balletic “barre” movements — pliés, relevés and sautés — and contemporary dance moves.

Dalston, £18 per class; discobarre.com

House of Voga

The vibe: Burn up to 850 calories in this hybrid class which combines vogueing and yoga and is set to a banging 80s house beat.

Various pop up locations in London houseofvoga.com

Seen on Screen

The vibe: Worried about your two left feet? Don’t be. SOS guarantees a complete diva transformation thanks to their team of instructors who are regularly seen on screen working with the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Zara Larsson and Little Mix.

Various locations, from £15; seenonscreenfitness.com

Frame

The vibe: Leave any inhibitions at the door and dance like no one’s watching, with 45 minutes of non-stop raving at Frame Rave or learn a new routine from one of your favourite artists in the Music Video class – expect classes that leave you sweat-drenched, legs aching and euphoric.

Various locations, from £15; moveyourframe.com

Gymbox

The vibe: Gymbox has a number of dance classes under its School of Dance programme at its various London locations. Channel your inner RiRi with a high energy Dancehall session or unleash your inner tigress in ‘Femme’, a new class which blends elements of vogue, jazz, commercial and floor work.

Various locations; gymbox.com