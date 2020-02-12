🔥The best couple's spa treatments in London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Valentine’s Day has always been a love it or hate it affair.

And while you may not subscribe to the bouquet of roses and box of chocolates scenario, it’s a good excuse to make your other half feel extra loved.

Whether you are self-partnered or perfectly paired, a spa day is always a good idea, and makes a perfect last-minute Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day gift.

We took it upon ourselves to do all the hard work for you and road-tested the most indulgent couples spa treatments in London. Whether you’re time poor or have half a day to kill, read on to pick a spa that best suits your needs.

Sense, a Rosewood Spa at Rosewood London

Reviewed by Laura Hampson, Digital Travel and Lifestyle Writer

(Rosewood Hotels)

One of the capital’s most stylish residences, Rosewood London is a firm A-List favourite – it counts Oprah, Ellie Goulding and Justin Bieber among its fans. My boyfriend and I visited on a gloomy January evening for the signature Sense of Connection package – an hour-long massage followed by an hour-long facial and time in the private steam room.

Inside the lavender-scented couples treatment room with heated beds, a masterclass in back massages takes place. My masseuse began on my lower back, ironing out long-standing aches with sweeping strokes and tapping into painful pressure points. Moving up to my neck and shoulders, she worked through the knots and stretched out my tired limbs before kneading my calf muscles into jelly. Flipping over, my therapist slathered my face in potions and creams from the heavenly-smelling Sodashi rejuvenating line. An acupressure facial massage followed before an intoxicating scalp massage.

In a nutshell:

A two-hour session at Sense is long enough to feel thoroughly blissed out and yet short enough to fit into the schedule of any time-poor London couple.

Read our full review of Rosewood London’s spa here.

Details

Rosewood’s ‘Sense of Connection’ package is £270 per person for 120 minutes, rosewoodhotels.com

The May Fair Spa at The May Fair Hotel

Reviewed by Naomi May, Digital Fashion and Beauty Writer

(The May Fair Hotel)

Imagine it: you’re rubbing mud on your other – perhaps better – half’s body in the confines of a private steam room. Exfoliating salts follow the mud, as does a face mask, all of which you rub on your partner’s body before you perch on a marble slab and stew in the heat.

Following the sexy steam, there’s a couples massage which was the unequivocal breakout star of the show. Lying on two parallel massage beds, our assigned masseuses went to work on ironing out the kinks and hitting sweet spots in my back and legs that I didn’t even know I had. The best part is that when I joked that I’ll be sending my girlfriend on a course to learn how to massage like Elena, I was told that the spa offers massage workshops. Jackpot! I’ll save that one for the next gift-worthy occasion.

A decadent afternoon tea follows – make sure to request a serving of the bruschetta.

In a nutshell:

A treat for the seriously loved-up pair, there’s just enough touching to torch the flame and equal amounts of downtime to leave you utterly relaxed.

Details

The Together package at The May Fair Hotel, A Radisson Collection Hotel starts from £310 per couple, themayfairhotel.co.uk

Ned’s Club Spa at The Ned

Reviewed by Suzannah Ramsdale, Digital Head of Lifestyle

(The Ned)

No time or cash for a long weekend away to celebrate the big V-Day? Book yourself and your S.O. in for traditional Moroccan couple’s hammam in the Ned’s blissful subterranean spa.

If you were allowed to take your phone in, the impressive pink marbled hammam is certainly something you’d be slapping all over the ‘gram.

Lie back and unwind as each of your therapists work through six equally lovely stages: foot cleanse & black soap body wash, exfoliation (so good for sloughing away all that dull mid-winter skin), hair wash with scalp massage, Shirodhara (drizzling of warm oils), and a speedy facial before all that goodness and hydration is sealed in with a head-to-toe smothering of shea butter.

In a nutshell:

You’ll leave relaxed but not zonked out and just alert enough to have a glass or two of champagne by the spa pool afterwards.

Details

La Sultane de Saba Hammam, from £80 per person; 27 Poultry, London EC2R 8AJ; thened.com

The Chuan Body Soul Spa at The Langham Hotel

Reviewed by Ellie Davis, Assistant Shopping Editor

(The Langham Hotel)

Just a stone’s throw from Oxford Circus, the Langham Hotel’s Chuan Body Soul Spa feels worlds away from the bustling tourist hotspot. We booked into the couples 60-minute Chuan Harmony Massage. Each treatment is tailored to you based on a questionnaire – I was given Earth as I prefer the colour yellow, morning time and sweet flavours.

While you wait for your massage, you have free rein of the 16-metre heated pool, sauna, steam room and gym as well as the spa lounge area with herbal tea on tap. For the treatment itself, you are lying side-by-side with your partner as you enjoy the combination of acupressure with a light massage designed to promote full-body calm. You leave in a dazed state, utterly relaxed and reluctant to go home.

In a nutshell:

Book as an post-work wind down after a long week – we can’t think of a better way to start the weekend.

Details

The couples massage starts from £240 per couple, langhamhotels.com

The Lanesborough Club & Spa

Reviewed by Amelia Heathman, Senior Digital Tech Writer

(The Lanesborough)

Named as England’s best hotel spa at the 2019 World Spa Awards, the spa at The Lanesborough feels more like a private members’ club than a spa – the lounge features deep burgundy walls and cream leather seats, where we sip on cucumber water as we wait for the masseuses.

Atmospheric low lighting and quiet chanting music awaits us in the couples treatment room, where the therapists worked out the knots with a few not-too significant clicks. I also very much appreciated the legs aspect of the massage too – my thighs were feeling particularly sore after the stress of getting back into the gym in January.

In a nutshell:

A spa that doesn’t compromise on luxury or quality, relax in opulent surroundings while therapists hammer out those hard-to-reach knots.

Details

The Lanesborough Club & Spa is holding a special Valentine’s Day offer named Time for Lovers, featuring mud bathing, a massage, champagne in the spa lounge followed by a two-course lunch. From £700 for two people, lanesboroughclubandspa.com

agua Spa at Sea Containers London

Reviewed by Abha Shah, Digital Shopping Writer

(Sea Containers London)

Below the deck of Sea Containers London’s hull-themed reception, agua Spa is a pearl-hued sanctuary. Once swaddled into oversized bathrobes, our therapists whisked us off for the hour-long Custom Guru massages. The Couple’s Suite is a warm, low-lit space with two massage beds set side by side.

My therapist paid particular attention to the achy bits I’d mentioned at the consultation, working first on my shoulders, using rose oil to loosen the most stubborn knots, before working on the rest of my body using firm sweeping pressure so that I could almost feel the tension dripping off my limbs.

We finished with luxury pedis, sipping saucers of champagne while musing over the Ciate varnish menu.

In a nutshell:

What agua lacks in facilities (there’s no pool, for instance) it makes up for in fabulous, experienced staff, statement décor and a snacks menu designed for indulgence.

Details

The Couple’s Suite package, available year-round, includes Custom Guru massages and pedis for two, plus a glass of Laurent Perrier Champagne each and organic chocolate fondue to share for £160 per person, seacontainerslondon.com

ESPA Life at Corinthia London

Reviewed by Daisy McCorgray, Features Social Media Producer

(Corinthia London)

The decadent private spa suite at ESPA Life is better than most hotels’ entire spa complexes – it comes complete with a steam room, fresh fruit to nibble on and three different rasul healing mud treatments to smear onto each other (the fun bit) before hopping into the private steam room for the heat to work its detoxifying magic.

The Corinthia’s therapists lead you into separate treatment rooms cocooned within the suite to get down to business – starting with a vigorous body scrub using sea salt and oil. Choose how you want the rest of your treatment to go – a longer back massage for tight muscles, or perhaps your face needs some extra attention using steam and extraction? Whatever it is, the ESPA experts will tailor the entire treatment to your needs.

The package includes an incredible head massage with conditioning red clay hair mask, a specialised eye treatment, a full body massage and a facial – complete with a pleasing amount of work on the neck and jawline to flush out any fluid retention.

In a nutshell:

For serious indulgence, this three and a half hour head-to-toe experience is the perfect mix of luxury, fun and relaxation and will leave you glowing.

You can Read our full review of ESPA Life at The Corinthia here.

Details

ESPA Together experience from £1100 for two people. The Corinthia is also offering a Valentines hotel package including access to ESPA Life from £650, corinthia.com

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, London

Reviewed by Rosie Fitzmaurice, Digital Lifestyle Writer

(Mandarin Oriental)

The treatments at Mandarin Oriental’s London spa began with a foot bathing ceremony to ground us before we hopped onto the beds for the full-body scrub and warm mud treatment. Once we’d been polished and buffed within an inch of ourselves we headed into the ensuite rasul water temple, a tiled steam room which gradually began to heat up to release the full detoxifying benefits of the clay.

Wrapped in fresh fluffy towels, the second half of the treatment featured an oriental essence massage. We were after different styles – I wanted a powerful deep tissue, whereas my boyfriend wanted something more relaxing – both were delivered on point and we left revived, rejuvenated and feeling like royalty.

Be sure to give yourself extra time to use the facilities, there’s a (female-only) amethyst crystal steam room, sanarium and a vitality pool situated just past the women’s changing rooms which I had all to myself one Wednesday evening after work.

In a nutshell:

Pampering fit for kings and queens, with sounds, smells and little touches that’ll transport you to Asia – if only for a couple of hours.

Details

The Rasul Water Temple Oriental Couple Suite Experience and one-hour Oriental Essence Massage costs £285 per person, mandarinoriental.com

Akasha Spa at Hotel Café Royal

Reviewed by Chloe Street, Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor

(Hotel Café Royal)

Located just off Piccadilly Circus, this sunken sanctuary is the perfect place to escape the frenetic city and submerge into pure bliss.

Enter the low-lit, incredibly zen spa and you are first greeted by an impressive 18 metre-long lap pool, surrounded by cosy day beds. Make sure to leave time before or after your treatment to relax here and take a dip. Once it’s time for your treatment you and your spa date will be whisked off to a spacious private treatment room, where you’ll kick off proceedings with a relaxing private whirlpool bath for two with a glass of champagne each and a fresh fruit platter.

After 20-odd minutes minutes both therapists will return to give either a 60-minute Ultimate Aromatherapy massage or Ultimate Aromatherapy facial each. Once they’re done – and trust me, you won’t want them to be – you’re free to enjoy all elements of Akasha, including the sauna, Hammam, Jacuzzi, lounge area and spacious gym.

In a nutshell:

Five star treatment in one of London’s best and most beautiful hotel spas.

You can Read our full review of Akasha Spa at the Café Royal Hotel​ here.

Details

The Celebration for Two package at Akasha Spa is £440 per couple, hotelcaferoyal.com