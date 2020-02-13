🔥The best candles, diffusers and room fragrances for Valentine's Day🔥

Shrug off the winter blues and embrace the romance of fragrance this Valentine’s Day.

Find a special gift at Harrods’ newly opened fragrance room, with 22 luxurious home perfumers under one sensuously scented roof, each offering their own range of couture candles, room sprays and diffusers.

Mix and match to your heart’s content — flirty and fruity, soft and subtle, or much-loved floral notes of geranium and jasmine.

We have tested and selected scents to set the mood so that you can walk into a room filled with romance.

Harrods new fragrance room: the department store is showcasing wares from 22 home perfumers

1. Lead the way

The exotic pomegranate and spicy pink pepper fragrance of Jo Malone London’s Pomegranate Noir is a seductive invitation with candles set at the foot of the stairs. Priced from £48 to £300.

“Fragrance gives you the power to bottle memories,” says Jo Malone London fragrance expert Emma South, “Whenever you are starting a new chapter, choose a new scent: it is the most powerful time capsule you can make.”

Jo Malone’s Pomegranate Noir creates an atmospheric ambience

2. The works

From Culti Milano to Roja Parfums, on Harrods’ luxury home fragrance floor you’ll find every scent you could desire to enhance a romantic evening in.

3. Spice things up

Indulge in the spicy ginger and black rose fragrance of Baobab’s Black Pearls candle, priced £202.

Baobab’s Black Pearls candle, £202, is available at Harrods

4. That’s amore

The limited-edition Tribute to Amore diffuser by specialist Italian environment perfumer Culti Milano has invigorating pink pepper and minty eucalyptus notes.

Place it in a hallway and anyone who walks past it will be enveloped in this soothing, romantic fragrance. Priced £113.

Culti Milano’s Tribute to Amore diffuser, £113

5. Indulge in a floral fantasy

The delicate mix of peonies and roses results in a light, flirtatious fragrance in the Peony and Blush Suede candle range by Jo Malone London, priced from £48 to £300.

Jo Malone’s Peony and Blush Suede candle range, from £48 to £300

6. Romantic roses

With a subtle hint of rose and Tuscan black pepper, French candlemaker Cire Trudon’s Rose Poivrée is a soft and sensual home fragrance. Priced £79.95.

Rose Poivrée, £79.95, with notes of rose and Tuscan black pepper

7. Cast a magical spell

Create your own enchanted dreamland with the zesty bergamot and zingy grapefruit notes of A Midsummer Dream by Roja Parfums. Exclusive to Harrods, it’s priced £125.

A Midsummer Dream is exclusive to Harrods and priced at £125

How to care for your candle

When you light your candle for the first time, burn it for around two hours until the whole surface becomes liquid. This allows it to burn evenly and avoids any hollowing.

Always trim the charred part of the wick to around five millimetres before relighting, to reduce sooty residue.

Snuff out the flame rather than blowing it out. Many candles come with a lid you can use to extinguish the flame.

Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Rd, Knightsbridge, SW1.