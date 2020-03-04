🔥The best ballets to see in London🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London is a cultural feast, but there’s no other artform quite like the ballet.

There are no need for words. A desperately romantic pas de deux and the sight of 50 feet in unison speak a language anyone can understand.

London is lucky enough to attract the best dancers from around the globe to show us how to fouetté. Coming up, there are the old classics and new reimaginings, as well as the ones we come back to every single year.

So, get your fix of inspiration: these are the shows that will have you chassé-ing to the stalls.

Swan Lake, Royal Ballet

The Royal Ballet’s new production of Swan Lake made waves when it debuted in 2018 (the Standard gave it a five star review: “nothing short of a triumph”), and now it’s back. Liam Scarlett adds choreography to Marius Petipa’s in what is one of the most loved classical ballets.

March 5-May 16, Royal Opera House, roh.org.uk

Deluxe, BalletBoyz

(George Piper)

The boys are back to celebrate their 20-year anniversary and they’ve put together quite the show to mark the occasion. Their latest project, Deluxe, combines works from some of the most innovative choreographers and composers in the world. It features a piece by dancer and choreographer Xie Xin, set to a score by Jiang Shao-fengm as well as a work by Maxine Doyle, in collaboration with jazz musician Cassie Kinoshi.

March 25-27, Sadler’s Wells, Roseberry Ave, sadlerswells.com

Creature, English National Ballet

(Laurent Liotardo)

Internationally celebrated choreographer Akram Khan is bringing his new ballet to Sadler’s Wells twice in 2020: the first in April, then again in November. Creature is a tale of an outsider searching for belonging, drawing inspiration from Georg Büchner’s Woyzeck and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

April 1-8, November 11-14, Sadler’s Wells, Rosebery Ave, sadlerswells.com

Romeo and Juliet

This acclaimed new version of Shakespeare’s tale will be making its UK premiere at the Royal Albert Hall. But that isn’t the only “first” for this production, as international ballet star Sergei Polunin will be making his London debut as Romeo. He’ll be joined by world-famous ballerina Alina Cojocaru. Audiences should expect a modern retelling of the tale, as Johan Kobborg’s choreography merges the classic with the contemporary.

April 14, Royal Albert Hall, Kensington, royalalberthall.com

Geisha, Northern Ballet

(Guy Farrow)

Fans of Kenneth Tindall’s Casanova will be thrilled to hear the former Northern Ballet dancer has created a follow-up show, titled Geisha. The story follows two young women who find themselves caught between east and west, with an unlikely solution for redemption. Costume designer Christopher Oram will be making a return for this production, he’ll be joined by award-winning composer Alexandra Harwood, who is behind the show’s enchanting score.

April 21 -25, Sadler’s Wells, Roseberry Ave, sadlerswells.com

Kaash, Akram Khan Company

Akram Khan is back at the Southbank Centre after 18 years with his company’s first ever full length production. The piece was created in 2002 in collaboration with artist Anish Kapoor and composer Nitin Sawhney.

May 22-25, Southbank Centre, southbankcentre.co.uk

Swan Lake In The Round

It’s been more than two decades since Derek Deane’s critically-acclaimed production first premiered, but it seems ballet fans still can’t get enough of the compelling production. The Royal Albert Hall is set to host Swan Lake In The Round this summer, which will see 120 performers take to its famous stage. They will be joined by the English National Ballet Philharmonic, who have the job of bringing Tchaikovsky’s magical score to life.

June 17-28, Royal Albert Hall, Kensington, royalalberthall.com

Until the Lions, Akram Khan Company

Akram Khan: Until the Lions, in pictures

Until the Lions is set to run at Sadler’s Wells this October for the first time ever, in what will be Akram Khan’s last ever performance in the work. The production follows Amba, an unsung heroine of the Mahabharata, and explores themes of gender and time. Two dancers and four musicians will make up the international cast for this theatrical work – which Standard critic Emma Byrne gave four stars, last year.

October 9-11, Sadler’s Wells, Rosebery Ave, sadlerswells.com