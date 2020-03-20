🔥The best at-home office equipment🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends
Working from home?
Yes, us too.
Save yourself from a hunched back, haywire biros and chaotic kitchen table with some of the most stylish home-office furniture and accessories available on the internet. All ready and waiting to be delivered to your door, too.
Habitat Flap clock, £125
Habitat clock
Stylish, efficient and definitely not timeless.
Ikea Nordiska table, £99
Ikea desk
Compact, inoffensive and an absolute steal.
Loaf Chockablock console table, £445
Loaf console table
For ‘filing’ paper clips and odd bits of paper until you inevitably recycle them sometime in 2021.
Areaware Concrete Desk Accessories, £57.50
Areaware desk accessories
Because your Poundland biros deserve a solid and mighty contemporary home.
Muji tape dispenser, £12.95
Muji tape dispenser
Any excuse to visit the (online) Muji stationery department.
Hay bin, £29
Hay bin
Much chicer than that horrid green thing you had at the office.
Studio Carta scissors, £35
Studio Carta scissors
A weighty pair for opening bills, slicing wrapping paper and well, probably nothing to do with work. Damn pretty, though.
La Redoute fold-out desk, £116.25
La Redoute fold-out desk
For optimising square footage and firmly closing up come 6pm.
Anthropologie folding chair, £198
Anthropologie folding chairs
Chic, comfy and can be stored under the stairs when needs be.
Chair by Vitra X Eames, £2,840
Vitra X Eames chair
A design classic for when you’re missing your corner office overlooking the city.
Anglepoise X Paul Smith desk lamp, £195
Anglepoise X Paul Smith lamp
For getting lit in your pjs and saving you 5pm eye strain.
Von Haus Laptop Riser, £27.99
Von Haus laptop riser
Fabulous for propping of your laptop on your desk, or assisting you on the sofa.
Made desk, £349
Made.com desk
Got tons of space? Why not spread yourself out a bit? Show the world who’s boss.