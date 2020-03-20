🔥The best at-home office equipment🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Working from home?

Yes, us too.

Save yourself from a hunched back, haywire biros and chaotic kitchen table with some of the most stylish home-office furniture and accessories available on the internet. All ready and waiting to be delivered to your door, too.

Habitat Flap clock, £125

Habitat clock

Stylish, efficient and definitely not timeless.

Ikea Nordiska table, £99

Ikea desk

Compact, inoffensive and an absolute steal.

Loaf Chockablock console table, £445

Loaf console table

For ‘filing’ paper clips and odd bits of paper until you inevitably recycle them sometime in 2021.

Areaware Concrete Desk Accessories, £57.50

Areaware desk accessories

Because your Poundland biros deserve a solid and mighty contemporary home.

Muji tape dispenser, £12.95

Muji tape dispenser

Any excuse to visit the (online) Muji stationery department.

Hay bin, £29

Hay bin

Much chicer than that horrid green thing you had at the office.

Studio Carta scissors, £35

Studio Carta scissors

A weighty pair for opening bills, slicing wrapping paper and well, probably nothing to do with work. Damn pretty, though.

La Redoute fold-out desk, £116.25

La Redoute fold-out desk

For optimising square footage and firmly closing up come 6pm.

Anthropologie folding chair, £198

Anthropologie folding chairs

Chic, comfy and can be stored under the stairs when needs be.

Chair by Vitra X Eames, £2,840

Vitra X Eames chair

A design classic for when you’re missing your corner office overlooking the city.

Anglepoise X Paul Smith desk lamp, £195

Anglepoise X Paul Smith lamp

For getting lit in your pjs and saving you 5pm eye strain.

Von Haus Laptop Riser, £27.99

Von Haus laptop riser

Fabulous for propping of your laptop on your desk, or assisting you on the sofa.

Made desk, £349

Made.com desk

Got tons of space? Why not spread yourself out a bit? Show the world who’s boss.