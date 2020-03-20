🔥The best at-home office equipment🔥

the-best-at-home-office-equipment

Working from home?

Yes, us too.

Save yourself from a hunched back, haywire biros and chaotic kitchen table with some of the most stylish home-office furniture and accessories available on the internet. All ready and waiting to be delivered to your door, too. 

Habitat Flap clock, £125 

Habitat clock

Stylish, efficient and definitely not timeless. 

Ikea Nordiska table, £99 

Ikea desk

Compact, inoffensive and an absolute steal.  

Loaf Chockablock console table, £445

Loaf console table

For ‘filing’ paper clips and odd bits of paper until you inevitably recycle them sometime in 2021. 

Areaware Concrete Desk Accessories, £57.50 

Areaware desk accessories

Because your Poundland biros deserve a solid and mighty contemporary home. 

Muji tape dispenser, £12.95 

Muji tape dispenser

Any excuse to visit the (online) Muji stationery department. 

Hay bin, £29 

Hay bin

Much chicer than that horrid green thing you had at the office. 

Studio Carta scissors, £35 

Studio Carta scissors

A weighty pair for opening bills, slicing wrapping paper and well, probably nothing to do with work. Damn pretty, though. 

La Redoute fold-out desk, £116.25 

La Redoute fold-out desk

For optimising square footage and firmly closing up come 6pm. 

Anthropologie folding chair, £198 

Anthropologie folding chairs

Chic, comfy and can be stored under the stairs when needs be. 

Chair by Vitra X Eames, £2,840 

Vitra X Eames chair

A design classic for when you’re missing your corner office overlooking the city. 

Anglepoise X Paul Smith desk lamp, £195 

Anglepoise X Paul Smith lamp

For getting lit in your pjs and saving you 5pm eye strain. 

Von Haus Laptop Riser, £27.99

Von Haus laptop riser

Fabulous for propping of your laptop on your desk, or assisting you on the sofa. 

Made desk, £349 

Made.com desk

Got tons of space? Why not spread yourself out a bit? Show the world who’s boss. 

