🔥The best alternative streaming services to Netflix and Amazon Prime, from Disney + to BFI Player🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

More people than ever are watching movies at home in these strange times – in fact, some of the most popular services are being forced to reduce the quality of their streams to keep up with demand.

But movie fans are missing out if they’re just sticking to Netflix and Amazon Prime over the coming weeks.

With more time than ever to discover films, there’s never been a better time to take a punt on a new platform and try something new – especially if you’ve burnt through all the options on Netflix already.

These are the best alternate streaming services to check out now. We’ve focused solely on movies, which means the likes of AppleTV+ isn’t listed below, as its focus is placed firmly on original TV content.

Disney+

Disney: Originals vs live-action reboots

The one to challenge Netflix’s crown? As you might expect, fans get all the shows and films Disney has produced since the 1930s with this new service, with 500 films due to land on the service in the first year. There are also new originals based on Marvel and Star Wars content like The Mandalorian as well as every series of the Simpsons. Read our full guide here. This could be one to challenge the big boys when it launches on March 25.

£5.99 per month, or £59.99 for an annual subscription, disneyplus.com

BFI Player

Indie gem: Bacurau can be watched on BFI Player

If you’re tired of scrolling through the usual blockbusters and mainstream comedies on Netflix, this is packed with critically acclaimed gems that you might otherwise miss. One for the cinephiles, there are hundreds of archive films available for free, cult hits like and classics on offer for subscribers as well as current releases like Bacurau and the Truth available to rent individually.

From £4.99 a month, player.bfi.org.uk

Now TV

Blockbuster: A Star is Born is available on Now TV

NOW TV rose to popularity a few years ago for streaming US shows like Game of Thrones and the Walking Dead, the films selection available on the separate Sky Movies pass available on the platform is strong too. It’s good for crowd pleasing blockbusters, with some of the biggest releases of recent years like the Lion King, Toy Story 4, Mary Poppins Begins and A Star Is Born on there.

Sky Cinema Month Pass from £11.99 per month

Curzon Home Cinema

Critical darling: Portait of a Lady on Fire is available through Curzon

With cinemas closing all over the UK, Curzon is one of the chains changing the way they do things in 2020. The cinema is doing its bit to keep movie fans entertained over the coming weeks by offering simultaneous release online. As you’d expect from Curzon, the films available have more niche appeal, with current offerings including The Truth and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. People registering with them also get access to Curzon12 – a rotating selection of 12 movies updated every month.

From £3.49 per film, curzonhomecinema.com

Rakuten TV

Horror hit: The Invisible Man is among the options on Rakuten.tv

The relative newcomer is purely rental and purchase based, with films priced from £2.49. If you’re looking to come and go without making a commitment, this could be one to try. There’s a good selection of new releases on there – including Frozen 2, The Invisible Man and Emma. Have a browse now and see if any take your fancy.

From £3.49 per film, rakuten.tv

SnagFilms

Classic: SnagFilms’ library features a selection of Charlie Chaplin films (Getty Images)

For cinephiles looking for something with real niche appeal, SnagFilms is a free service specialising in documentaries and indie movies. There are dozens of intriguing docs available to watch now, as well as a classic films section that includes Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid and A Dog’s Life, as well as Audrey Hepburn’s Charade and 50s noir such as Kansas City Confidential.

Free, snagfilms.com

Mubi

Quirky: Mubi specialist in films with indie appeal, like Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel

Films with more of an indie-centric appeal to them, which makes it great for discovering new movies. Their selection of major releases is a little limited by comparison to Netflix, but the MUBI team do recommend new movies every day for viewers to discover. At the moment there’s an introductory offer of three months for £1, too.

£7.99 per month, mubi.com