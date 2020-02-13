🔥The best afternoon tea spots in New York for your Insta🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

There are plenty of places to grab a bite in New York City, but sometimes, you just want the comfort of an extremely British inspired spot of Afternoon Tea.

Below, we’ve compiled a fully comprehensive guide to where to go for afternoon tea in New York, whether you feel like a classic moment at The Plaza Hotel or want to venture to Brooklyn for Instagram-worthy desserts.

Alice’s Tea Cup

(Alice’s Tea Cup)

A slightly more whimsical take on an afternoon tea, this quirky Alice in Wonderland inspired salon has two locations uptown (on the Upper East and Upper West Side) as well as a to-go counter in Brooklyn.

The interiors feel like a cross between a chic tarot card reader and your cool hippie aunt’s living room. The offerings are equal parts tasty and eccentric with untraditional sandwich options like the Lapsang Sounchong smoked chicken – and it’s also kid-friendly. Another plus?

There’s always enough to take home for round two.

The Pembroke at The Lowell Hotel

The Pembroke Room is an excellent option when you want somewhere quietly elegant for a modern yet classic English afternoon tea.

The cucumber sandwiches are some of the best on this list and we love the menu addition of a mini lobster roll.

Bosie’s Tea Parlor

This unassuming tea parlor is on a quiet street downtown. The small spot has a surprisingly substantial tea offering that’s low key and delicious. Plus, if you have a sweet tooth you can enjoy extra macarons from the adjacent bakery.

You’ll walk away feeling ready to take on the masses shopping on Broadway on a weekend. It’s an ideal place to catch up with friends – comforting afternoon tea without any fuss or frills in the best possible way.

Baccarat Hotel

The Baccarat Hotel opened a few years ago in Midtown to much fanfare and its afternoon tea service is exceptional.

Unapologetically luxurious, the menu has several options with royal names like the Prince of Wales, King Louis XV, Sultan Abdulaziz, and Tsar Nicholas II – which includes champagne and caviar in it’s offering.

Bluebird London

Bluebird, an extremely well known hangout in London due to frequent appearances from the Made in Chelsea cast (you’re only a true Insider if you’ve at least watched four seasons of the soapy reality show), opened their New York location inside The Shops at Columbus Circle last fall with an excellent casual afternoon tea offering.

Tucked away on the third floor of the shopping center, it’s another great addition to the Columbus Circle area and an excellent choice pre-Broadway or before the nearby opera.

The Crosby Hotel

A cool downtown offering in Soho in one of the London based- Firmdale hotels with décor that’s whimsically British chic by Kit Kemp.

The Crosby offers an upscale tea that this writer has treated herself to on many occasions. Plus, the hotel offers a gluten-free menu that’s just as good if not better than the traditional tea menu, making it ideal for specific dietary requirements.

Want the same vibe uptown? Head to The Whitby Hotel for a similar aesthetic

Four Seasons Hotel New York

(The Four Seasons Hotel New York )

If you’re looking for a classic afternoon tea, the Four Seasons Hotel New York offers up a decadent option inside their extremely luxurious Ty Bar. Get the works – tiny tea sandwiches, including egg salad that’s extra tasty and a cucumber situation that will transport you to London immediately, as well as the tiny pastries for dessert.

The tucked-away bar boasts luxurious red velvet interiors and a screen showing New York cityscapes, offering the ultimate escape from cold weather while you sip and dine. It’s the perfect cozy place to stop for a cup of something tasty while you recover from shopping or a visit to the nearby MoMa.

Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf’s top floor restaurant features iconic views of Central Park and The Plaza Hotel, with just as iconic balloon chairs courtesy of celebrity designer Kelly Wearstler, so it’s an ideal option when you need to take a break from shopping in the iconic New York department store.

Tea & Sympathy

This is the literal interpretation of heading to your grandmother’s for tea – this option in the West Village is fully British, and the staff has accents to match.

The tea room is minuscule, and the walls are filled with pictures of the Royal Family from those featured on the Crown to Harry and Meghan and Will and Kate.

The classic spot also does a killer English Breakfast which is hard to find in the US. British ex-pats feeling homesick can head next door to Carry On for some British supermarket staples including Maltesers, clotted cream and Ribena.

Janam Tea at Garfunkel’s

Do you ever think to yourself, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have tea at a speakeasy?’ Just Us? Well, now you can.

Tucked into the second floor of Garfunkel’s, a hip Lower East Side speakeasy-style bar, Janam operates the afternoon tea service during the day until 5pm, before turning into a cocktail bar in the evening.

The tea menu prides itself on whole leaf teas from India that are not blended, which means you won’t find Earl Grey in a tea bag here.​

Russian Tea Room

It’s certainly an untraditional version of afternoon tea that focuses pretty heavily on vodka and caviar, which can be fun if you’re in the mood for pretending you’re the scion of a Russian Oligarch.

The Russian Tea Room doesn’t shy away from Romanov-era opulence, which makes it the perfect place to take visiting friends. If you’re heading to the nearby theatre, this is also an excellent option.

Laduree

(photo by Elizabeth Lippman)

Obviously more well known for the amazing macarons, the Parisian staple now serves tea at its locations in Soho (which hosted the Duchess of Sussex on her baby shower weekend in New York Last Year) and The Upper East Side.

Come for the decadent macarons and make sure to take a box home, or else you’ll be thinking about them for the rest of the night.

Lady Mendl’s​

A chic tea salon located in a brownstone just off of Gramercy Park, Lady Mendl’s feels inconspicuously elegant.

It’s a modern take on the traditional tea (the service is five courses) but everything is done with just the right amount of casual that there’s an audible sigh of disappointment when you finish.

The tea room is small but colorful, and despite being just steps from Union Square, it’s a lovely experience to take you out of the hustle and bustle of downtown.

The Gotham Lounge at the Peninsula Hotel

Definitely more of an upscale version of afternoon tea but it’s worth every penny.

The Gotham Lounge harks back to the meal’s roots by referencing the Duchess of Bedford’s need for a mid-afternoon snack and gossip (and the alleged birth of Afternoon Tea as a phenomenon).

It’s a traditional but no less tasty menu that is best enjoyed with a glass of bubbly while you look down on the comings and goings of 55th Street.

Plaza Athenee

The afternoon tea, located inside the hotel’s extremely Parisian Bar Seine, is a chic upscale option tucked just off Madison Avenue. It offers a respite from a long day of shopping or crying over the fact that Barney’s isn’t there anymore – pop in for a whimsical Parisian experience inspired tea with notes of New York.

Seven Seeds at The Williamsburg Hotel

Our only Brooklyn entry on the list deserves its place of honor. This inventive offering at Seven Seeds at the Williamsburg Hotel is cool, just like the surrounding neighboorhood – take a walk around once you’re done, and consider stopping by the British Hoxton Hotel if you haven’t gotten your Anglo fix yet.

The menu has more Mediterranean influences (there’s even a mini avocado toast that’s truly the perfect size for snacking) but chef Melissa O’Donnell points to the red velvet cupcake and gluten-free lemon meringue as the true Brooklyn influences.

To add to the fun? The weekend only tea has live jazz, and it turns into quite a party, especially during the warmer months when guests can head upstairs to the rooftop pool post-tea.

The Plaza Hotel

Certainly the Grand Dame (literally and figuratively, the hotel was first built in 1907) of New York hotels and afternoon teas, the Plaza is the Plaza.

Home of Eloise, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, and Truman Capote’s black and white ball, its extensive resume is hard to beat.

The Palm Court feels Gilded age opulent – quite unlike so many places in New York these days. It’s more an experience than anything, but the tea is a lovely respite from the hordes of tourists outside clamoring for a picture. Bring the budding fashionistas to this one for the children’s Eloise tea, which is just as good, if not better, than the adult version.