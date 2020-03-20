🔥The best 50 dresses to ever grace the Cannes Film Festival red carpet🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Coronavirus has already caused a ruckus in music, TV, fashion and now the Cannes Film Festival is the latest to be impacted by the virus.

France’s leading event will not take place in its usual May slot, as the French government’s measures has restricted gatherings of more than 100 people. France also joined the EU-wide lockdown preventing non-EU nationals from entering the Schengen zone.

But, when we’re all confined to our homes and our improvised WFH stations (kitchen table, anyone?), what better way to rouse inspiration than to reflect back on the most stellar sartorial moments from the festival?

From Jennifer Aniston in halterneck Atelier Versace in 2004 on the arm of then-husband Brad Pitt to Kate Moss wearing marabou feathers as she sashayed alongside then-boyfriend Johnny Depp in 1998, Cannes Film Festival has provided us with 70 years of style inspiration.

Brad Pitt and wife Jennifer Aniston at Cannes Film Festival in 2004 (Evan Agostini/Getty)

The Insta-model likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, who never fail to pull out all the stops, have amped the drama on the Cannes red carpet.

Never one to cower away from flashing flesh, Bella’s high-leg slit Alexandre Vauthier gown in 2016 was a particular showstopper, as was Kendall’s frothy fuscia Giambattista Valli frock at last year’s event.

Bella Hadid in 2016 (Getty Images)

This year’s Cannes Film Festival was scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23. The announcement from organisers read, “Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates … Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June (or) beginning of July 2020.”

While we will have to go without for this year’s most fabulously dressed stars, we look to previous stars of the Cannes red carpet in anticipation of when the festival will return to normal. Let us forewarn you, the prestigious event has not been shy of sartorial statements over the years.

