🔥The Ben Affleck dating list: The actor's romantic timeline, including Gwyneth, J-Lo and Jennifer Garner🔥

Ben Affleck has been busy since splitting from Jennifer Garner.

The actor recently opened up to the New York Times about how his rocky relationship with alcohol ruined his marriage saying, “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

He went on to say that “the biggest regret of my life is this divorce.” He went on to explain that “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up,” he said. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Affleck is now sober and looking to move forward with his life. He’s recently been spotted on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya. A source told Page Six, “He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity.” He was also seen on a date at Hotel Bel-Air with a mystery brunette recently – perhaps they met on Raya.

(Getty Images)

Affleck’s list of ex-lovers might not be as long as his A-list peers (unlike Leo he appears to be a long term kind of guy) he has dated a high profile set of actresses and singers.

After dating Gwyneth Paltrow for three years and getting engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2002 he eventually settled down with Jennifer Garner, who he was famously married to for 12 years.

Of course, his most famous relationship might be a platonic one – he and fellow actor Matt Damon are known for their bromance ever since they took Hollywood by storm with Good Will Hunting. The two are still best friends to this day, in June Damon was seen leaving Affleck’s Los Angeles home.

(Getty Images)

Here’s a look back at his most infamous relationships, from his Gigli years to his long-term relationship with Garner.

The Gwyneth Paltrow years

(Getty Images)

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was Affleck’s first A-list girlfriend. They met at a dinner party thrown by Harvey Weinstein in 1997.

The famous co-stars started dating soon after Paltrow ended her engagement to Brad Pitt.

“I just think we have a very different sort of value system,” Paltrow told Diane Sawyer about why her relationship with Affleck didn’t work out. They dated from 1997 until 2000, starring alongside each other in Shakespeare in Love in 1998 and Bounce in 2000.

(AFP/Getty Images)

In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Paltrow did say that she and Affleck have remained friends to this day. “I like him,” she told Stern, “I’m still friends with him.”

The Gigli days

(Getty Images)

When Affleck dated Jennifer Lopez their high profile romance became one of the most talked about and memorable relationships of the early aughts.

The co-stars-turned-lovers were one of the first major relationships of the tabloid era and were one of the first celebrity couples to receive a mashed up moniker: “Bennifer.”

Lopez poked fun at the tabloid’s obsession with the relationship in her 2002 music video for ‘Jenny From The Block.’ The video is filmed from camera angles intended to emulate paparazzi perspectives and at one point in the video, Lopez and Affleck are seemingly spotted by cameras while canoodling on a yacht.

(Getty Images)

The pair met in 2002 while filming the rom-com Gigli, which was widely panned with several one star reviews. It’s currently sitting pretty with a six percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Affleck famously proposed to Lopez with a 6.1 carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. They quickly got engaged and were planning to wed in September of 2003, but one week before their wedding date, Bennifer postponed their wedding “due to the excessive media attention.” In early 2004, Lopez confirmed to the media that she had called off the engagement.

(Getty Images)

Paltrow spoke to Diane Sawyer about the demise of his relationship with Lopez. “Ben makes life tough for himself, he’s got a lot of complication, and you know, he really is a great guy. So I hope he sorts himself out,” she told Diane Sawyer.

Lopez opened up to People Magazine in 2016 about the much-publicized relationship, saying, “I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there.”

His decade-long marriage to Jennifer Garner

(Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner met Ben Affleck on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000. The two weren’t romantically linked until fans saw their onscreen chemistry in Daredevil in 2002.

In October of 2004, just nine months after his very public break up with J-Lo, Affleck was seen out with the Alias actress at a Boston Red Sox World Series Game.

During Garner’s 33rd birthday party celebration at her home in Brentwood, Affleck proposed with a 4.5 carat Harry Winston ring.They were married in 2005 in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos.

(Getty Images)

In 2005, the Daredevil co-stars welcomed their first child – a daughter named Violet, followed by daughter Seraphina in 2009 and their son Samuel in 2012.

They were together for 10 years, separating in 2015 and divorcing in 2017. There were rumors that Affleck cheated on Garner with their nanny, but he denies the claims to this day.

(Getty Images)

Speaking to Vanity Fair after their divorce, Garner said that Affleck was the love of her life. “What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold.’ He can cast quite a shadow.”

The SNL writer rebound

(SplashNews.com)

Two years after his divorce, Affleck found love again with Saturday Night Live writer Lindsay Shookus.

They were first photographed together during a July 2017 trip to London where Affleck was doing reshoots for the Justice League.

Throughout 2017, the couple was photographed together in Los Angeles and New York City, but Affleck also took her on a romantic trip to Maine a month after they were seen together in London.

(SplashNews.com)

In an interview with Elle, Shookus opened up about the public attention. “My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh,” she explained.

A bit over a year after Shookus and Affleck became official, Affleck was spotted having dinner with 22-year-old model Shauna Sexton. He went on to date the model for two months.

Come February 2019, Shookus and Affleck were seen walking the streets of Manhattan hand-in-hand again. Their relationship appeared to be rekindled for only a short time, as a source told People in April that the two were no longer together, saying, “She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work. They really gave it another solid try.”

(Getty Images)

Since then, he’s kept a low-profile, despite being photographed with Jobs. Nixing rumors the pair were on a date, a source told Page Six that they’re just friends and that Jobs is dating celebrity chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park.