🔥The Beckhams celebrate Cruz's birthday on family ski trip to Canada🔥

David and Victoria Beckham have shared photos from a family ski trip to British Columbia, where they celebrated youngest son Cruz’s 15th birthday.

The former footballer, 44, said that he was “so happy to be back in Whistler” as he posted a group shot of him posing on the slopes with Victoria, 45, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz and Harper, eight.

Victoria shared a snap of her husband snowboarding, captioning it: “Is there anything you can’t do?!? I’m impressed @davidbeckham.”

David also gave fans an insight into Cruz’s birthday celebrations, sharing a slow motion video clip of his son blowing out the candles on a tiered cake decorated with sweet treats.

He also joked that the teen was a “show off” as he uploaded an impressive shot of Cruz leaping into the air on his snowboard, in contrast to a later video he shared of himself attempting a much smaller jump.

“I honestly thought I went really high,” he wrote in a self-deprecating post.

Another sweet series of images and videos saw “champion” Harper celebrating on the slopes and showing off her impressive skiing skills, with one picture showing the father and daughter duo grinning for the camera while wearing snowboarding helmets, which David captioned: “Big smiles all around.”

All smiles@ David and Harper Beckham on the slopes (Instagram @davidbeckham)

Brooklyn also posted a photo of himself and his parents enjoying a drink, captioning it: “Love you mum and dad so much.”

The family were joined by Romeo’s girlfriend Mimi Moocher, who also appeared in the family’s holiday snaps.

David previously marked Cruz’s 15th birthday with a sweet birthday Instagram post featuring throwback snaps from his childhood.

The Beckhams’ Family Album – In pictures

“Happy birthday to my crazy little man,” he wrote. “Dad loves you so much and am so proud of the heart you have and the crazy character that you show me every single day. Happy birthday Cruzie.”

Victoria shared a slideshow of photos set to music to celebrate, captioning it: “Happy birthday @cruzbeckham!! Can’t believe our baby is 15 today.

“We all love you so so so much xxxxx so many kisses xxxxxx.”