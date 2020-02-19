🔥The Beckhams are building an annexe for when Brooklyn comes to stay🔥

The celebrity couple need a trendy ‘granny-less granny flat’ for when Brooklyn and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz come to stay.

Beckhams to build an annexe for Brooklyn — and other A-list homes…

Brooklyn Beckham has got his, Holly Willoughby is getting hers but Claudia Schiffer has been told to forget it — the granny-less granny flat is the latest celeb must-have.

Thoughtful parents Victoria and David are renovating their £31 million Holland Park mansion to include an annexe for when Brooklyn, 20, and his American actress girlfriend Nicola Peltz come to stay.

Meanwhile, This Morning host Holly is installing a flat above the garage for the au pair at her £3 million, six-bedroom house in Barnes.

But sadly, model Schiffer and her film director husband Matthew Vaughn had their application for an annexe at their 14-bedroom Elizabethan manor house in Suffolk turned down.