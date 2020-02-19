the-beckhams-are-building-an-annexe-for-when-brooklyn-comes-to-stay

The celebrity couple need a trendy ‘granny-less granny flat’ for when Brooklyn and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz come to stay.

Brooklyn Beckham has got his, Holly Willoughby is getting hers but Claudia Schiffer has been told to forget it — the granny-less granny flat is the latest celeb must-have.

Thoughtful parents Victoria and David are renovating their £31 million Holland Park mansion to include an annexe for when Brooklyn, 20, and his American actress girlfriend Nicola Peltz come to stay.

Meanwhile, This Morning host Holly is installing a flat above the garage for the au pair at her £3 million, six-bedroom house in Barnes.

But sadly, model Schiffer and her film director husband Matthew Vaughn had their application for an annexe at their 14-bedroom Elizabethan manor house in Suffolk turned down.

