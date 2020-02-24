🔥The beauty of Gen Zen: the self-care brands to make you feel good🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When was the last time you found a spare hour to meditate? Frankly, have you ever?

If you call the city home, chances are you’re more likely to microdose your mindfulness. For those who choose yoga just for the savasana at the end or plug into Headspace mid-commute, why not multi-task mindfulness into your morning skincare regime too?

Thanks to a rise in beauty brands incorporating slow beauty practices into streamlined skincare designed for modern life, it’s time to embrace ritual over routine. From aromatherapy shower sprays to face oils that come with their own breathing exercises, here’s a guide to Gen Zen.

Chämpo

Pronounced “shar-pour”, Chämpo is the Sanskrit term for shampoo and refers to the ancient Indian practice of “cleansing, soothing and massaging the head”. Spiritually superior to our standard lather, rinse and repeat, the ritual incorporates handcrafted blends of plant oils and extracts — divulged to founder Kuldeep Knox by her Indian grandmother who had maintained lustrous hair well into her Seventies — along with Ayurvedic healing principles which have been streamlined to complement modern life.

The range is divided into the three Ayurvedic Dosha types; Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Head to the brand’s site, where you can take a quiz to identify your Dosha and in turn, reveal character traits of your hair.

Vata’s element is air, which dictates that hair can be dry, delicate and stubborn to style, therefore, craving hydration, control and shine. Pitta is fire, which is said to consume energy. Fuelled by environmental factors such as pollution, poor water quality and lack of sleep, Pitta hair types — often fine in ­texture — require strength and nourishment.

Conversely, Kapha — a mix of earth and water elements — is represented through an imbalance, such as oily roots and dry ends, and therefore behaves best when it achieves harmony. Each Dosha boasts its own shampoo and conditioner, made in the UK and specially formulated from 98 per cent naturally derived ingredients, from toning turmeric to energising essential oils.

Earl of East

To complement its line of scented candles and soothing bath salts, handcrafted-in-Hackney boutique brand Earl of East has introduced a duo of aromatherapy sprays to turn daily routines into self-care strategies. The first is a sleep mist, laced with mandarin, lavender and frankincense to spritz over your linen before bed. The other is a shower spray named Mezame, meaning “to awaken from sleep”. Made from 100 per cent eucalyptus oil, simply spray into the hot water before stepping in and let the fragrance diffuse and fill the room for a morning shower that could rival any spa.

Kyushi

Taken from the Japanese word meaning “pause”, Kyushi (pronounced “key-you-see”) champions slow skincare which gives you permission to do just that — to stop, take a deep breath and focus, instead of slathering on your serum with one hand while checking your morning emails on your phone with the other.

“When I discovered there was research showing that it takes approximately 21 minutes for the properties of essential oils to reach every cell of the body, I knew that I wanted to create skincare that would benefit both skin and mind,” says founder and Hollywood film make-up artist Alice Moore.

Simple and effective, there are three face oils in the range, designed to guide you through each day, every season and any lifestyle change: energising Orange & Neroli, calming Jasmine, Lavender & Cedarwood and reparative Chamomile and Helichrysum, along with a nutrient-dense Power of Ten booster oil which is perfect for sensitive skin and the eye area or combined to supercharge other Kyushi oils.

But crucially, application is just as important — if not more so — as the product itself. Inspired by the ­Japanese belief in being in the moment, the ritual involves pausing for a few moments twice a day and placing three drops of your chosen oil in the palm of your hand. Gently rub together and cup hands over nose, close your eyes and take three long, deep breaths, before finally applying the oil to your face, neck and chest.

Saint Iris Adriatica

Inspired by therapeutic plant remedies and based around “fjaka” — the Croatian concept of “me time” — Saint Iris Adriatica believes in a holistic approach to what it calls “whole-body wellness” with products that can be used on both the face and body alike.

There are currently five products to choose from including a radiance boosting Vitality Spritz, revitalising Energy Cleanse shower gel and nourishing Serenity Salve moisturiser. Its Wake-Up Droplets also combine Adriatic mountain daisy extract, vitamin C and prebiotic pomegranate enzyme within a silky gel-­serum to smooth, brighten and balance from top to toe.

But for the most mindful experience, opt for the Purity Paste — a three-minute warming mask made with cherry kernel and Mediterranean cedar. Simply paint on to anywhere that needs purifying before stepping into the shower.