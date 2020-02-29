🔥The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Recalls Cringeworthy Harry Potter Premiere Outfit🔥

If you could have told us a decade ago that the actor’s wardrobe at the top of our list we’d like to see was Robert Pattinson, it might not have been believed. I’m of course talking about his Batsuit for Matt Reeves’ forthcoming The Batman. A short camera test has been revealed since the movie recently started filming in London, but it’s not enough. Where are those ears?

It was fifteen years ago when Robert Pattinson walked onto the big screen for the first time. For many, his role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was our introduction to the actor before he became a vital part of the whole Twilight craze with Kristen Stewart. Looking back at one of his first moments in the spotlight, RPatz couldn’t help but cringe at his fashion choices, such at the 2005 premiere of Goblet of Fire. In his words:

I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket. I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.

Don’t worry, we won’t leave that incredible picture to your imagination. Check out your next Batman encapsulating true “fashion” with his costar Clémence Poésy, who played Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:

That’s incredible, but it’s really not as bad as he says. Fashion is supposed to be risky, right? Timothée Chalamet has certainly worn something of this variety at an event. (And he’d be all in to play Pattinson’s Robin too.) One note: don’t match the red carpet. Robert Pattinson was just 19 at the time. He wasn’t knowledgeable about going to movie premieres. Who can blame him for donning leather pants and cowboy boots?

In his recent interview with GQ, Robert Pattinson admitted that he doesn’t think he would be as literate with fashion today if it wasn’t for stylists doing the dirty work for him. The actor has been working with French luxury brand Dior for eight years now, including being the face of one of their fragrances, Dior Homme.

A lot has certainly changed for Robert Pattinson since he first walked the red carpet in velvet and leather in 2005. He recently called his experience on The Goblet of Fire “really special” and said he doesn’t think he would be acting without having the opportunity to play Cedric Diggory. Since starting his career in a high-profile space, he has starred in more independent films such as Good Time, High Life and The Lighthouse.

The Batman filming is underway ahead of its June 25, 2021 release date. His cast-mates include Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright and Peter Sarsgaard. Pattinson will also star in this summer’s Christopher Nolan movie, Tenet, which comes out on July 17.