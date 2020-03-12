The DC live-action universe is an ever-changing place, one that often keeps the fans on their toes. A ton of projects have been announced over the years, with the disappointing performance of Justice League putting a wrench into those plans. The Batman sat in development hell for a number of years, especially following the exit of Ben Affleck as director and star respectively. But the movie has finally started principal photography, and now actor Peter Sarsgaard has teased what to expect from his mysterious character.

The secrets of The Batman are being kept by those involved, as security on comic book movies are notoriously tight in order to avoid spoilers. Matt Reeves assembled a killer cast to occupy Gotham City, including a trio of iconic Batman rogues. Peter Sarsgaard has been one of the more chatty members of the cast, playing a district attorney named Gil Colson. Now Sarsgaard has teased more about his character’s personality, saying:

I’m a district attorney, and I’m basically a politician that has trouble telling the truth.

Well, that’s intriguing. Gotham City is an intrinsically corrupt city, which is part of why Batman is so necessary to keep the peace. While Peter Sarsgaard isn’t necessarily going to be a masked villain for the Dark Knight to fight, he may represent a very different type of evil within the city.

Peter Sarsgaard’s comments to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are sure to excite the rabid comic book fans out there. Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all time, so each film adaptation comes with a ton of hype and pressure. Sarsgaard has been praising Matt Reeves’ vision for The Batman, and smart money says there are big plans for his mysterious character Gil Colson.

When Peter Sarsgaard was cast in The Batman, rumors and fan theories immediately began swirling around the internet. One of the most popular theories is that he might be playing the iconic Batman rogue Two-Face. While that’s seemingly been shut down, both Gil Colson and Harvey Dent worked in Gotham City’s legal system. Could he end up being a different from of Two-Face by the movie’s end.

Rather than giving Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne one villain to fight throughout The Batman, as he’s already facing off against a trio of iconic foes. Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and Paul Dano’s Riddler will already give the Dark Knight his share of troubles. But since Matt Reeves is crafting an ensemble project, every new casting announcement comes with its own share of rumors about more villains.

Filming for The Batman is in full swing, with Matt Reeves and company methodically releasing glimpses into the movie’s design before it can be leaked. We’ve seen our first look at the new Batsuit and Batmobile, and smart money says more bits of information will arrive in the coming months.

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021. In the meantime check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.