🔥The Batman’s Michael Giacchino Felt ‘Total Freedom’ While Writing The Score🔥

The DC live-action universe is an ever changing place, which keeps the fandom on their toes. There are some super exciting projects hitting theaters over the next few years, chief among them being Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The long gestating solo flick sat in development hell for a number of years, but finally started production before film sets were shut down amid concerns for the coronavirus pandemic. Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino is writing the music for the highly anticipated blockbuster, and he recently revealed how he feels “total freedom” while working with director Matt Reeves.

Michael Giacchino has had a long and successful career scoring movies, and has worked on iconic projects like Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Trek. He’s also lending his talents to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and recently teased the open collaborative environment of the highly anticipated DC flick. As Giacchino put it,

I felt total freedom to do whatever I want. Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artist, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.

Well, it certainly looks like Matt Reeves is creating a good working environment for the cast and crew of The Batman. Unfortunately, it’s unclear exactly when production will kick back up on his DC debut, as film sets have been shut down indefinitely. Could that mean the movie is delayed yet again? Let’s hope not.

Michael Giacchino’s comments to Collider are sure to inspire plenty of FOMO from DC fans, especially as The Batman’s shooting schedule remains ambiguous. Production was really amping up before COVID-19 changed daily life and brought the entertainment industry to a screeching halt. Matt Reeves was methodically releasing sneak peeks from the film’s set, including Robert Pattinson’s costume and the new Batmobile.

Everyone involved in The Batman has praised Matt Reeves’ vision as a director. Michael Giacchino is no exception in this regard, as he teased that he and Reeves felt a certain ownership over the character, and their ability to make bold choices. Considering the blockbuster is coming just a few years after Ben Affleck’s tenure as the character, a new vision is going to be necessary to help Robert Pattinson’s character stand on his own two feet.

Batman is arguably the most popular comic book hero of all time, so he’s been adapted for film countless times throughout the years. Given how fan feel such a personal connection, the pressure is on for Matt Reeves and his crew to deliver with The Batman. He brought together a killer cast to occupy Gotham City, and it should be interesting to see if/how potential crossovers happen moving forward.

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021.