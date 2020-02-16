🔥The Batman Will Reportedly Tease The Arrival Of The Joker🔥

There are several famous villains set to take on the Caped Crusader in the upcoming film The Batman, but now it seems another iconic evildoer will be somewhat in the mix. And that’s because according to sources close to the production, the Clown Prince of Crime’s arrival will be hinted at, meaning he’ll eventually take on the Dark Knight once again.

Details for The Batman are being kept under wraps, but there’ve been several tantalizing teases that have come our way about what the story will entail. Constant casting announcements have unveiled which popular characters will be making their debuts in the DCEU and now some new intel teases Batman’s greatest nemesis being referenced.

We’re hearing from our sources today – the same ones who told us that Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for the MCU’s Moon Knight role and that Taskmaster would be the main villain in the Black Widow movie, both of which have since been confirmed – that the DC pic will reportedly tease the arrival of the Joker. He won’t be seen, but apparently, at one point in the film, audiences will hear some low-level criminals discussing the fact that they work for the iconic villain.

That brief mention is as far as it goes, apparently, and it’s still unknown which Joker these thugs are referring to. Whether it’s Jared Leto’s Suicide Squad version, Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning take, or someone completely new, is yet to be determined. But if this turns out to be accurate, we at least know that the Joker will be making an appearance at some point in the future. And given that these are the same sources who also said Han would return for Fast & Furious 9, we have no reason to doubt them.

In any case, The Batman seems to be really coming together now and people can’t wait to see what Matt Reeves has in store for the character. After all, the way fans positively responded to the reveal of Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit, along with the fantastic casting decisions, indicates that things are definitely moving in the right direction.

The Batman finally touches down in theaters on June 25, 2021. Until then, however, folks can enjoy other great DC titles like Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, which is in cinemas now and Wonder Woman 1984, which releases on June 5th, 2020.