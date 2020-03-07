🔥The Batman Trilogy Might Feature Multiple Jokers🔥

With Joker proving to be so successful, and seeing as it’s unlikely that Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck will ever meet Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, you might think that the Clown Prince of Crime is off-limits to Matt Reeves’ The Batman trilogy. However, just the opposite might be true. As we’ve previously reported – and something that’s been backed up by other outlets, too – a separate version of Mr. J will turn up at some point in Pattinson’s movies to square off against him.

What’s more, though, is that we’re now hearing there might be several separate versions of the Joker causing chaos. We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who said a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and Disney is doing a Beauty and the Beast spinoff, both of which are now confirmed – that there’s a possibility for multiple Jokers to pop up throughout The Batman films. From what we understand, Warner Bros. hopes to use The Flash‘s tackling of the Flashpoint arc to bring in various Jokers from other universes.

One of these will be the campy take on the character, which we’ve previously told you Johnny Depp is being eyed for. Another, meanwhile, would be a female Joker. Specifically, the Flashpoint version, who’ll first appear in The Flash. Presumably, there’ll be others as well, but those are the only two we’ve had specified at this stage.

Of course, this is some pretty wild news, as from what we’ve seen so far, The Batman will be a very grounded interpretation of the Bat-mythos, not one that seems keen to connect to the wider DC multiverse. Then again, with the Flashpoint arc set to hit the DCEU soon, things are going to get a bit wonky and it’ll certainly open up some possibilities that we may not have considered before.

In any case, The Batman is shooting now ahead of its release in June 2021. And from what we’ve heard, it may feature a Batman Begins-like hint at the Joker(s)’s arrival in the sequel.