🔥The Batman May Be Delayed As Coronavirus Continues To Spread🔥

Despite Warner Bros. initially planning on keeping their big budget productions moving, the drastic increase in Coronavirus cases around the world, as well as the restrictions being placed upon countries on a daily basis, forced the studio to follow virtually everybody else in Hollywood by shutting down their movies indefinitely.

The film and TV industry is facing a loss of up to $20 billion in revenue this year as the planet goes into a state of lockdown in an attempt to try and contain the spread of the pandemic, with major releases like Black Widow, Mulan and No Time to Die all awaiting new dates once the crisis finally reaches an end, and now we’re hearing that The Batman could also end up getting pushed back, despite the fact that the Dark Knight’s latest reboot isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until June 2021.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that Ahsoka Tano is set to feature in the The Mandalorian season 2, and that Transformers is being rebooted, both of which we now know to be true – Warner Bros. have no idea when shooting will be able to resume on the pic and as such, the studio are already considering a delay given that it could take months for the cast’s major players to become available again.

A film like The Batman features a lot of moving parts, with hundreds of crew members required and a lengthy post-production time needed for visual effects and editing, so even though we’re still 15 months away from the proposed release, the fact that nobody can pinpoint exactly when the worst of the Coronavirus will be behind us and Matt Reeves can call action again means that fans may have to wait a while longer to see Robert Pattinson under the cape and cowl. It’s unfortunate, to be sure, but clearly production can’t move forward right now and we all need to wait until the spread of the virus slows before things can resume as normal.