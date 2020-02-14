🔥The Batman Fans Think Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Looks Like Adam West’s Version🔥

Yesterday, The Batman director Matt Reeves gave us what we’ve all been waiting for – our first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit. He’s still holding off on delivering a clear glimpse at the costume, but he did share a moody, red-tinted camera test which highlighted various aspects of the outfit, from the stitched, homemade leather cowl to the curious bat-symbol, which appears to be fashioned from pieces of a gun (the gun that killed Bruce Wayne’s parents?).

As with everything to do with Batman though, fans are split down the middle over their opinions on the suit. Still, no matter what side of the divide they’re on, many folks are pointing out that there’s a strong Adam West vibe going on with Pattinson’s Batman. Sure, there’s definitely the gritty touch lifted from contemporary comics or the ArkhamÂ games, but the cowl seems to be a deliberate homage to the late 60s icon.

As ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis put it:

This looks like if the Arkham Games Batsuit had a baby with Adam West’s Batsuit. pic.twitter.com/kyCgyuz0Rg

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 13, 2020

You’re not seeing things…

Am I seeing things or does the shape of the cowl resemble Adam West Batman? pic.twitter.com/STNKJNHOeP

— TC (@TCDoesComics) February 14, 2020

It’s the eyebrows, isn’t it?

This is some Adam West shit going on in that mask. pic.twitter.com/kpwbEGwOrS

— The Director #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@DirectorTrench) February 13, 2020

It’s like a blend of various elements from Batman history.

Cowl from Adam WestSymbol from First appearanceBody from Arkham Knight pic.twitter.com/SYuyrJ97Lh

— Rex (@Rex_Thawne) February 14, 2020

Now, this is a good point. Will Colin Farrell’s Penguin have a bright pink top hat? Will Paul Dano’s Riddler be wearing a skintight green bodysuit? OK, probably not.

Ya can see the Adam West influence. Nice.So I’m guessing the rest of the cast will have a similar approach to their costumes. Can’t wait#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/yw8RxETMLm

— trA milsmyR âµ Rymslim Art (@RymSlim) February 14, 2020

Obviously, for some, the West similarities are a negative thing and reminds them why they miss Batfleck.

Lookin like Adam West.. They can’t be serious. Talk about downgrade. We coulda had a whole Batfleck movie by now, instead we had to wait 3 years for a Netflix Daredevil clone.#batman2021 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut so we can get some good Batman content agn. pic.twitter.com/98PMBxUWQ6

— ReturnoftheParaDemons #44 (@ReturnOfTheKool) February 14, 2020

For others, Reeves has managed to pull of a tip of the cowl to the campiest Batman of them all without making Pattinson look campy in the process.

i know not everyone likes the batsuit but i just love that it pays homage to the adam west cowl with the stitching and somehow doesn’t look stupid while doing it. pic.twitter.com/T4oSqeLZUa

— jeremy. (@jeremylovesyall) February 14, 2020

New intel is pointing to The BatmanÂ being set during Bruce’s second year as Batman, so while this is an early form of the outfit, it’s still a proper Batsuit. The only thing we really need to see now about the costume is the ears on the cowl. Going by the West-isms displayed elsewhere though, it’s likely they’ll be of the smaller variety.

The BatmanÂ is now shooting in the United Kingdom and is out in cinemas in June 2021.