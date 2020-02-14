🔥The Batman Fans Freaking Out Over First Look At Robert Pattinson In Costume🔥

There’s been much speculation on how fans will receive Matt Reeves’ The Batman once it finally releases, and in the hopes of building excitement for the project, the director decided to treat everyone to a surprise glimpse of Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit today. Understandably, people are freaking out over the design.

Much like the first reveal of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, Reeves has out of nowhere unveiled a camera test revealing his sleek concept of the Batsuit that Pattinson will be wearing when he suits up as Gotham’s Caped Crusader. Through the dark crimson lighting and epic score from the movie’s composer Michael Giacchino, the video features a quick look at the film’s star in his superhero costume.

This suit appears to be much more armored than previous iterations and is very similar to the Arkham Knight’s look in the Batman: Arkham Knight video game. The costume also gives off some heavy Batman Beyond vibes. But the one thing that really sticks out here is the emblem on the hero’s chest.

Usually, the logo is just for show on a Bat-suit, but here it seems like it could have a separate function. It could possibly be a weapon, grappling hook, or some tricked out Batarang. Whatever it does, it definitely helps this version stand out on its own from the others, and fans everywhere can’t stop talking about it.

Most folks seem to be behind the new design and this will no doubt only heighten the anticipation for The Batman. But it won’t only be Pattinson in the spotlight, as joining him will be an all-star cast featuring Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Zoë Kravitz. And given how good the Dark Knight’s costume looks, it’ll be interesting to see what Reeves has in store for the rest of the characters set to appear in the film.

The Batman touches down in theaters on June 25, 2021. Until then, though, fans can enjoy other great DC titles like Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, which is currently in cinemas, and Wonder Woman 1984, which releases on June 4th, 2020.