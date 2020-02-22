🔥The Batman Fans Are Freaking Out Over Reveal Of Full Batsuit🔥

Exactly one week after Matt Reeves gave us our first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit, new set pics from production on The Batman in Glasgow, Scotland have unveiled the Dark Knight’s costume in all its glory. Well, that is if you like it.

Obviously, these unofficial snaps aren’t the best way to see the suit properly for the first time, so while some fans are instantly smitten with it, others are either unsure or outright hate it. And here’s just a sample of the very mixed reactions going around on social media.

To begin with, some folks can’t get enough of the look. With the armored dark grey suit and the Batcycle, the design is clearly pulled from Scott Snyder’s Zero Year comic, which is a big plus for many fans.

FIRE 🔥 #THEBATMAN pic.twitter.com/I8wU3w3ZMJ

— YoungAdobo (@KickinItWitKeef) February 21, 2020

Holy Sh**t!!!! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/hMHMX7gdxf

— Ryan O’Toole (@RyanOTooleMR) February 21, 2020

“An exciting vision of what the character is or could be.” You won’t find a more glowing endorsement than that.

Courtesy of @Bosslogic:

Friends, I’m… really into this?Like, this really could potentially be an exciting vision of what the character is or could be.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/5b38ubY3k3

— KirkFM 🗯💭 (@TheKirkFM) February 21, 2020

On the other hand, some fans just don’t know how to feel about it.

I….I don’t know how to feel about this #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/uIlqxI1TaB

— Scott of Rivia (@sburnett729) February 21, 2020

A common reaction online is folks liking one part, but not taking to another element. For instance, in this case suit = good, ears = bad.

The suit looks rad, but what’s up with those weird ears? #thebatman https://t.co/Cy5ikdwmJI

— Manohar Venkat (@Manohar_Vainkat) February 21, 2020

One constant is that every Bat-fan out there loves the Batcycle.

Not a fan of the Cowl but I like the overall look and I love the Bat-Bike #TheBatman

— Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) February 21, 2020

Of course, you can’t please everyone, and as you’d expect, others don’t like what they’re seeing at all. For some, Pattinson’s suit looks like it was created on an Arrowverse, instead of a DCEU, budget.

🤬🤬 wtf is this huh? This garbage has CW written all over it. 😣😣#TheBatman is 😞 pic.twitter.com/vOtSRmJX3s

— Geralt of Rivia (@itssan17) February 21, 2020

Alternatively, were those gauntlets originally designed for Huntress over on Birds of Prey but ended up in this movie?

The suit looks ok but the ears look too fragile and the arrow gauntlets look weird. Would look better on Huntress. @TheWorldClassBS @worldsfinest #TheBatman https://t.co/GxviSa7SdO

— NerdKing™ (@NerdKingUK) February 21, 2020

Some are even praying that this is just a stunt suit and not the actual one. There may be something in that, too, as these pics showcase a stunt performer and not Pattinson, so there could be certain variations from the one we’ll see up close in The Batman. However, on the whole, this is presumably how it’ll appear.

Gotta be some kinda stunt suit. This looks fucking terrible. #TheBatman https://t.co/R2qTiNJO9s

— VanLathan (@VanLathan) February 21, 2020

Tell us, what are your personal feelings about The Batman‘s Batsuit? And where on the scale do you fall – positive, mixed or negative? Let us know in the comments section below.