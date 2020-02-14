🔥The Batman director reveals first look at Robert Pattinson in lead role🔥

The Batman director Matt Reeves has revealed a moody preview of Robert Pattinson in costume as the caped crusader.

Posting on his Twitter account, Reeves shared a one-minute clip that slowly reveals Pattison’s Batman drenched in red lighting, set to a menacing score by the film’s composer, Michael Giacchino.

The bat symbol is visible on Pattison’s chest before the camera pans upwards to show his face hidden under a mask.

Filming is underway for the new adaptation in London, which also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Set photos captured in January showed Pattinson in character as Bruce Wayne riding a motorbike, with other photos showing police cars with the Gotham city logo and extras dressed in police uniform.

Reeves confirmed filming was underway last month, sharing a photo of the slate from the first day of filming.

Reeves is known for directing Let Me In and Cloverfield, as well as the acclaimed final two instalments of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy.

The new Batman was initially conceived as a standalone Batman film directed by and starring Ben Affleck, but he stepped away from the film entirely in January 2019.

In 2017, Reeves confirmed The Batman will be “part of” the DC universe, but will focus on the character of Batman and “wouldn’t be filled with cameos servicing other stories”.