🔥The Batman Composer Fires Back At Batsuit Critics🔥

It’s fair to say that the brief look we received last week of Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit has stirred up a lot of debate online, from those who are already unhappy with the direction Matt Reeves’ The Batman is going in, to those that have already made some creative interpretations of the camera test. It’s worth remembering here that the camera test was always going to be just an indication of what to expect from the final movie though, with early criticism drawing a disbelieving response from the film’s composer Michael Giacchino.

Giacchino, whose score can be heard in the teaser, took the time to respond to some of the (rare) negative comments on Reeves’ camera test. Most notably, when one user claimed that the clip wasn’t what he expected, Giacchino had a great response:

So confused. Is this better? pic.twitter.com/ZhG2vwjrJh

— Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) February 14, 2020

Looking through the other replies to the clip, though, it’s clear that most fans are loving Giacchino’s score, and the ways in which it references some of the other classic themes from the history of the character:

If that’s your score with it, we’re going to get a Batman movie for the ages.

— Tim Maloney (@timmal510) February 14, 2020

Anyone else feel like the resolution for the bat clip should be the 40 second mark of the original? It’s set up so nicely. LOVE the new vibe. pic.twitter.com/Ng2BXiG9he

— michael j. adams (@RevMikeAdams) February 15, 2020

MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom

Of course, The Batman isn’t the first time that Giacchino has worked with director Matt Reeves, having previously been on board for the rebooted Planet of the Apes films and Let Me In, among many others, as well as providing scores for MCU pictures such as Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Throw in the music for everything from Up to Jurassic World, and many more films, and Giacchino’s ability to do something new with a Batman theme shouldn’t even be questioned.

Furthermore, he’s been a vocal supporter for Reeves’ direction and was full of praise for what he’d seen so far from the planning of the movie during the summer of 2019. It also seems that Giacchino has been wanting to work on a Dark Knight movie for some time, and was one of the first names to be associated with The Batman in 2017, back when a 2019 release date seemed possible.

We’re certainly excited to hear what Giacchino has produced for the final score of pic, then, and from the snippets we get in the camera test, it does seem likely that it’ll elevate the more grounded approach to the Dark Knight recently hinted at by Reeves. In any case, we’ll finally get to see the finished work when The Batman reaches theaters on June 25th, 2021.