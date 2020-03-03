🔥The Bath House, Belgravia: Russian parenie ritual is the latest wellness treatment to try🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

I’m well versed in spas and I know what I like.

I like the barely audible plinky-plonky music, the pleasingly dim lighting and I favour an ever-so-gentle aromatherapy massage. Turns out, I also enjoy being beaten by burly men with birch branches and then blasted with freezing water.

Welcome to the world of the Russian banya and the traditional parenie ritual. My Russian pal Dasha tells me they’re commonplace back at home and many families, including her own grandparents, have banyas in their homes, much like the Swedes and their saunas. For us Brits though, it’s quite literally a shock to the system.

The Bath House, just round the corner from Victoria station, recently opened for the well-heeled Belgravia set, so along I went without so much as googling what it was or what went on in within its subterranean lairs.

On arrival, guests are given a fetching felt hat (photo below, cheesy grin model’s own), huge white sheet (they don’t do towels) and flip flops. After changing into swimwear (Mondays & Thursdays are ladies days so swimwear is optional; Tuesdays & Fridays it’s the gents’ turn to skip the speedos), you’ll be instructed to slowly raise your temperature over the next 30 minutes or so by spending time in and out of the steam room.

Guests are given felt hats to protect their heads and hair from the heat (Suzannah Ramsdale)

Then comes the famous parenie ritual. Two male banshik lead you to the private banya which is around 70-100 degrees. They’ll lay you down on a table and cover your felt hat-clad head with cool eucalyptus leaves. For the next 15 minutes, as the temperature rises, you’re massaged, stroked, gently beaten and thwacked with birch leaves. Just as it gets too hot to bear, you’re led out to the shower room and a bucket of cold water is dumped over you. Then it’s a few moments in the plunge pool, before the euphoria and dopamine high hits.

Said to be excellent for circulation, detoxing, and promoting weight loss, the parenie left my sister and me giddy, supremely relaxed and with great clarity of mind. We both slept like logs that night, too. It’s also billed as being immune system-boosting which, as us Londoners struggle along to the end of winter, is very much needed.

Take the plunge at a Russian banya (The Bath House)

The parenie is an intense experience. My sister had to lie down with her legs above her head for about 10 minutes afterwards and I felt dizzy (common, nothing to worry about and the banshik took great care of us). Once the discomfort subsides, you’re left exhilarated. Recovered, we wrapped up in our white sheets and chatted somewhat deliriously over mint tea, borscht and blinis in the cafe. The hardcore could have beer or wine, and we saw a glamorous group of women popping champagne.

Complete the bliss with another treatment like a full body massage, salt body scrub or blue clay wrap (from £45). The regulars suggest spending two to three hours weaving in and out of the steam room, parenie and treatments. There’s also a private banya which can be hired by groups of up to 10 people where Beluga Gold vodka, Hennessy VS and Bollinger Special Cuvée are served.

A banya high: get ready for the post-parenie dopamine hit (The Bath House)

The Russian banya is both an ordeal and an utter delight. I’ve already booked my next visit back.

Details

The Bath House, 1 Grosvenor Gardens, London, SW1W 0BD; russianbanya.co.uk/

Use of banya facilities for three hours plus one parenie treatment and a pot of herbal tea costs from £90pp. Private hire of the ground floor banya from £200 per hour. Organic body scrubs, body wraps and massages are also available.