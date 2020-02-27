🔥’The Band’s Visit’ at the Fox Theatre is more than welcome🔥

Joe Joseph in the national touring company of “The Band’s Visit”

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Some folks may not know what to make of “The Band’s Visit,” and that’s a huge part of its charm. Funny, poignant and exhilarating, the show runs through March 8 at the Fox Theatre.Winner of 10 Tony Awards in 2018, including best musical, this tale of Egyptian musicians who mistakenly take a bus to an Israeli desert town is uncharacteristically low-key for a Broadway hit — and all the more intriguing because of that.Rather than leading you by the nose, it grabs you by the heart. But it does so without ever succumbing to cheap sentimentality.At the center of the action is Dina (Janet Dacal), who owns a café and extends much-needed hospitality to the band in general and its leader, Tewfiq (Sasson Gabay), in particular. During an overnight stay in Bet Hatikva before moving on to the similar-sounding Petah Tikva, the musicians — including Haled (Joe Joseph), who’s enamored of the music of jazzman Chet Baker — mingle with the local citizenry. To span the language gap, they resort to broken English.

Members of the national touring company of “The Band’s Visit.”Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

In most shows, this would provide the setup for songs loudly proclaiming the common humanity of the disoriented visitors and the culturally different community into which they’ve stumbled. Instead, “The Band’s Visit” opts for subtlety and nuance. With an intelligent book by Itamar Moses, an engaging score by David Yazbek and incisive direction by David Cromer, the show unfolds as a series of intimate and relatable moments.