🔥'The arts amplify our humanity': How the creative community pulls together in a time of need🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

When performance venue The Piano Works made the decision to close both its branches last week to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19, its founder, Alan Lorrimer, decided they should channel their energy into setting up a new type of event; live-streamed concerts with a mission to support people. On Friday they presented their usual show, with the band playing songs requested by the audience, but it was broadcast via Facebook into people’s houses.

In many ways it was just like any other concert, bringing people together to share an experience and take a breather from the spin cycle of normal life — songs from A Star is Born were as popular as ever — but the £4,177 it has raised so far is desperately needed. Donations go to the artists who have suddenly lost their incomes due to cancelled concerts.

“Working towards the livestream gave us a focus,” says Angela Brandstätter, head of marketing at The Piano Works. There will be another event this week and they are taking orders for those who want cocktails delivered for it.

The Piano Works is one of the many arts organisations which have reacted creatively to coronavirus; providing both practical help and solace to those who rely on performing in front of people to make their living.

The arts and culture industry employs hundreds of thousands of people in the UK, many on a freelance basis, the majority of whom no longer have any work. One singer lost £3,000 of jobs in half an hour last week because of cancelled festivals and there are many more — it’s common for performers to only be paid after shows take place.

Organisations and individual artists are stepping into this breach, filling the gaps in the official channels with money, schemes and kindness. Pianist Stephen Hough received a message from Xi’an Symphony Orchestra in China, where he’s meant to be playing at the end of May, saying: “We’re worried about you. Give us an address so we can send some masks.”

London’s West End Theatre goes dark during coronavirus – In pictures

Violinist Tasmin Little is giving online tutorials at a heavily reduced rate, and technicians who have found themselves without shows to work on have offered their building skills to help the NHS create temporary wards. Individuals have been generous. Writer James Graham has donated the commission for his last television script to the Fund for Freelancers, set up last week by artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills, because, he says: “Long-term solutions need to be found but in the immediate instance the worst affected frankly need cash.”

Petroc Trelawny, who presents Breakfast on BBC Radio 3 says: “There’s the immediate horror of losing money you were banking on and then the dark fear at the back of your mind about how long it will take to pick up again.” At the time of writing, the Fund for Freelancers had just passed £46,000.

Rescue projects have mobilised swiftly. The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre are bringing together leading theatrical charities in a support effort, with free resources and advice. Performance artist Bryony Kimmings is at the helm of #gigaid and has raised more than £21,000 from artists and art workers to help others who have lost vital income; writer Luke Barnes is raising money to give £200 hardship funds to 10 artists who cannot work. Last Friday, Bandcamp waived its share of the revenue from music sold so that all money raised went directly to artists — within 18 hours the artists had more than 3 million US dollars.

“The industry has ground to a halt,” says Matthew Burrows, who has set up the Artist Support Pledge to keep the market moving. Artists sign up to sell their work for £200 and when they reach £1,000 of sales they must pledge to buy another artist’s work for £200. Burrows now has five pieces and artist Keith Tyson has made a donation. “There are a lot of artists who were cash-strapped anyway for whom this will be the nail in the coffin,” adds Burrows. “We have to help each other out. I was surprised by people’s generosity.”

The arts contribute at least £23 billion a year to the UK economy — this financial hit will be felt beyond the industry. SOLT chief executive Julian Bird says: “We’re answering questions now about how freelancers can access support measures announced by the Chancellor and what to do if they can’t pay rent. The theatre is an amazing community, it’s always finding new ways of operating so it will be ready when the country goes back. But the priority now is that each part is looked after.”

There will also be a desire for tangible, new experiences, says Trelawny. “Tuning into the radio and hearing people playing music as normal has reassured people. During the Second World War the National Gallery shipped its collection to Bangor for safety but made sure one masterpiece was always in London at any time.”

Theatre company Papatango has set aside £2,000 to support artists. It will pay 10 writers £100 for monologues and 10 actors to film them. The deadline for entry is March 31.

Hough is grateful for technology: “How ironic that a technology we feared would separate us in the isolation of our homes is now a means to bring us closer. When we can finally come together again we will do so with increased enthusiasm, relishing the joy the arts bring.

“Perhaps politicians can bear that in mind: the arts amplify our humanity in incalculable ways.”